Roots Rising receives $7,500 state grant to support urban youth farm

PITTSFIELD — Roots Rising has been awarded a $7,500 grant to support its new urban youth farm.
The money will be used to finance community engagement, land assessment, farm research and business planning, according to a news release.
The urban farm will focus on youth development and food justice by providing work for disadvantaged teens. The farm also will address food insecurity by selling food grown at the farm at Roots Rising farmers markets at affordable prices.
The money is being awarded through MassDevelopment’s Commonwealth Places COVID-19 Response Round: Resurgent Places.
“This project is all about growth: cultivating healthy and affordable food for those experiencing food insecurity, empowering young people with the skills they need to live positive and fulfilling lives, and creating a space for the community to come together,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said in the release.
“MassDevelopment is excited to support Roots Rising as it strives to turn its vision of an urban youth farm into a reality for the City of Pittsfield.”