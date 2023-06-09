Roots Rising wants to create a year-round youth farm. Could Springside Park be just the place?

PITTSFIELD — Looking out over one of the rolling meadows of Springside Park on a hazy Wednesday afternoon, Jessica Vecchia and Lauren Piotrowski can see rows of crops growing lush in the heart of the city — almost.
For now, the crops are still just a vision in their minds’ eyes. But Vecchia, the co-founder and executive director of Roots Rising, and Piotrowski, the organization’s program manager, are hoping that they convince the city’s parks commissioners to see the vision too.
“This for us is our ideal location,” Vecchia said. “If this doesn’t seem viable, we would definitely continue to explore other locations, but our hope was to you all being here on the land is that we could really explore this as a possibility together.”
Vecchia and Piotrowski brought the park commissioners, city staff and city Councilor Karen Kalinowsky to a spot in Springside Park they say will be perfect for Roots Rising’s latest endeavor: a working year-round youth farm.
“Our dream is to have this be a working farm that grows food for Pittsfield,” Piotrowski said. “We need [to do] everything that we can ... to take things from seed to the table of our customers.”
Wednesday’s site visit is part two of a conversation Vecchia and Piotrowski began with the commissioners last month. That conversation is set to continue at either the June 20 park commission meeting or following July 18 meeting, according to commissioners.
Roots Rising is a Pittsfield-based nonprofit organization focused on empowering youth and building community through food and farming. Vecchia and Piotrowski are hoping at their next appearance before the commission to get approval for the creation of a 4-acre farm within Springside Park.
The organization is suggesting that it use 4 acres between the American Chestnut grove and the proposed New England Mountain Bike pump track in the park to build a 2-acre field for annual crops, a quarter-acre space for perennial crops and another quarter-acre space for the creation of a “farm hub.”
Detailed plans are still a ways off, but Vecchia and Piotrowski said they are envisioning a high-tunnel building that would allow for year-round growing, a propagation house for plant starts and a building where produce can be washed, packed and refrigerated and equipment can be stored.
In April 2022, Roots Rising received a $430,219 food security infrastructure grant from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs toward the creation of a ”youth farm.”
It’s a proposal that’s been years in the making.
For the last 11 years, Roots Rising has run the Pittsfield Farmers Market — the county’s only year-round and youth-run farmers market.
The market runs in tandem with the organization’s youth crews — a three-season farming intensive program that puts groups of local teenagers into the thick of growing and harvesting season. The youth farmers spend the program doing “pop-up” work at several local farms that have partnered with the organization.
Vecchia said it’s time to add to that model and give the intensive program and organization a more permanent home.
For the last two years, the leadership with Roots Rising has been searching for a spot within Pittsfield to create a working farm that could serve as a community center, expand the organization’s youth programs and grow fresh produce for residents all year long.
“It’s really important to us to invest in the city that we love and to have an opportunity like that here in Pittsfield,” Vecchia said.
The organization has a set of criteria for their landing spot: a property within the Pittsfield city limits that would be accessible to both the community and youth farmers without feeling like an overly urban space.
“What we heard from our young people was that they were really looking for a sanctuary feeling,” Piotrowski told the commissioners Wednesday.
After talking with local teens about potential sites, staff said they heard loud and clear that teens were looking for an opportunity to get outside of their own neighborhoods.
“What they love when they come and work with us on the farms is that they step outside of their neighborhoods, they step outside of what feels like the city ... they have that sanctuary feeling,” Piotrowski said. “Springside is right in the heart of our city but it is 237 acres. It is a complete sanctuary for Pittsfield.”
Jim McGrath, the city’s parks, open space and natural resource manager, said the city has been in talks with Roots Rising for several years about the project, hoping to help find the organization a permanent home.
The organization reportedly considered more than 20 private properties, eight of them seriously, without much luck.
When the nonprofit told city staff that they were having difficulty finding a private property that could support what they were looking for, talk turned to city land that might be able to host the farm.
Vecchia and Piotrowski told the commission last month that they looked to the Springside Park Master Plan published in 2016 to see if a farm would fit with the city’s vision for the park.
Joe Durwin, a former parks commissioner who is working as a consultant on the project with Roots Rising, detailed the site’s evolution.
The section of the park being considered was originally part of the Pierce family farm. The city took control of the property through eminent domain in 1939. Several acres were converted to victory gardens during World War II.
Those gardens were available for community members to sign up for in 10 by 20 foot plots. In the 1960s, the space was converted into the park’s petting zoo and hosted goats, pigs, roosters, peacocks, deer and a donkey according to Durwin.
Piotrowski said that “it’s really important to me that a farm is relisent.” Part of the Roots Rising farm’s resiliency would come from raising small livestock, like chickens or goats, that could help produce fertilizer for the farm’s crops.
Farm animals wouldn’t move into the space for several years though, and not without another consultation with the parks commission.
For now, Vecchia and Piotrowski said the organization is waiting for commissioners’ approval of their plan before they develop additional planning documents.