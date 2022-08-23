Pittsfield travelers return from a transformative 5,000-mile journey to Africa

Editor’s note: The author is a mentor with the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program (R.O.P.E.)
PITTSFIELD – Early July 19, scholars, ambassadors and mentors with the Rites of Passage and Empowerment (R.O.P.E.) Program gathered in a parking lot in downtown Pittsfield to board a bus to Newark Airport. Bleary eyed but full of excitement, we shared a few last hugs with loved ones and departed Pittsfield to begin our 5,000 plus-mile journey to Accra, Ghana, the destination for our annual service-learning trip.
Since R.O.P.E.’s inception 12 years ago, global excursions such as this have helped to advance R.O.P.E.’s mission to equip young women of color with mentoring, support, and experiences to enrich their personal development and leadership.
Anticipation was palpable for our visit to Ghana for many reasons.
For one, the expedition was finally a reality, after being delayed by the pandemic for two years. The trip held a deeper meaning for many of us, as it was occurring on the continent of Africa, the site for previous R.O.P.E. travels.
R.O.P.E. founder Shirley Edgerton noted this collective significance.
“Our journeys to Ghana are welcoming and transformative for our ambassadors and scholars. They witness industrious people whose strides are dignified and proud; they learn our history and make emotional and historic connections that will impact their lives forever,” she said. “Marcus Garvey once said, ‘A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.’ This trip firmly helped our scholars to be deeply rooted and equipped to withstand the winds of life.”
Indeed, our visit to Accra, the capital city of Ghana and home to 2.3 million people, was filled with learning. Thanks to R.O.P.E. mentor Akilah Edgerton, who once studied at the University of Ghana and is a frequent visitor to the country, we had a robust daily itinerary.
“This year we went beyond touring the dungeons and entering the ‘Door of No Return’ as our ancestors were once forced to go through, marking their entryway into enslavement,” Shirley Edgerton said. “Rather, we engaged in healing and reckoning with the past. I was deeply moved at the critical thinking, understanding of history and humanity shown by our scholars.”
One of our first stops was the University of Ghana, where we met with STEM and other undergraduate students, followed by a one-on-one session with renowned dance instructor, Oh Nii Sowah.
We headed to Cape Coast, one of the remaining “slave castles” that formerly held enslaved Africans as part of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. We visited with young people at the Good Shepherd Orphanage and School, and toured W.E.B. Du Bois’ final home and resting place, where we also sat in on an Emancipation Day ceremony.
Throughout the trip, many of us used social media to document each day’s activity, as well as noting our reflections in journals. The impact of each of these experiences was deeply personal and profound.
Jordan Hamilton, a R.O.P.E. alum now in her third year at North Carolina A&T State University, said traveling to West Africa was a life-long dream.
“I knew that as an African-American, it was vital for me to go because that is where my roots are. But also, because the media often likes to portray to the rest of the world that these West African countries are run down, dangerous, and helpless, I knew that I had to see Ghana through my eyes and not anybody else’s,” Hamilton said.
“There is so much knowledge and information that I gained during my time in Ghana that I would not have known if I didn’t have an open mind,” she said.
For Keya Robertson, a scholar about to embark on her freshman year at MCLA, this trip fostered deeper connections.
“I have been in R.O.P.E. since the seventh grade and this is my last year as a scholar. Every trip that we’ve had in R.O.P.E., there’s been a designated room where all of the scholars hang out and bond with each other. During this trip, my house was the designated house where everyone came and hung out after our activities. We would just decompress and have fun.”
Those purposeful relationships came in handy after the visit to Cape Coast, which included a tour of the dungeons that housed thousands of enslaved Africans from the 16th to the 19th centuries.
Our tour guide, Tony, was well versed in history and did a powerful job of conveying the full atrocities that transpired in the dank and dark stone-laden rooms. Following his presentation, he led a candle-lighting ceremony that allowed our group to share reflections in honor of those who were once held captive there.
“The slave castle was hard because it was unfiltered information about how our ancestors were treated back then. It was the information that they don’t tell you in school and it’s not watered down,” she said. “Even though walking through the slave castle and hearing how my ancestors were tortured was difficult to hear, I am grateful that I was not alone in my feelings.”
In the wake of this emotionally heavy experience, the visit to the Good Shepherd Orphanage and International School was especially inspiring. There, we encountered children who, in spite of not having access to certain resources and amenities, were exceptionally bright, courteous, and kind.
Each member of our group had an opportunity to engage with the students, with some like scholar Gloria Williams, leading classroom sessions.
“You could tell how excited they were by the looks on their faces. I taught third-grade English and O.W.O.P., which stands for ‘Our World, Our People.’ The kids were so well educated that while teaching them, I learned a lot myself,” said Williams, a rising eighth grader at Herberg Middle School. “It made me think that we should have an O.W.O.P. class in America. It covers all the details and leaves out no information, no matter how harsh it was.”
For some like my daughter, Kennedy Dews, the trip marked a rite of passage. She celebrated her 12th birthday on July 28, officially transitioning her from an ambassador to a scholar.
“We went to the beach and had cake in the evening. I know that not everyone has the chance to experience their birthday in this way. It felt very special,” she said.
