The final paving of Route 9 is slowing down the ride through Windsor

Truck on lane closed on Route 9

Road construction is closing large portions of Route 9 from the Dalton line to the center of Windsor.

 JANE KAUFMAN - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

WINDSOR — A construction project that is wrapping up on Route 9 is also slowing down drivers a bit as final paving is rolled out.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation began final paving on Route 9 from the Dalton town line to the center of Windsor this week. To accommodate the work, large sections of the road are down to a single lane, meaning motorists are waiting for several minutes as cars and trucks snake through the sections undergoing paving.

The $6.3 million job is being done by Warner Bros. of Sunderland.

The work being done consists of the following, according to Kristen Pennucci, communications director for the Massachusetts Department:

The work consists of fine-milling and resurfacing Route 9 in the town of Windsor. Additionally, the following improvements:

  • Fine-mill and adjust the side road approaches to meet the new roadway surface.
  • Install new recessed polyurea pavement markings.
  • Install new slotted pavement markers.
  • Install new centerline rumble strips.
  • Install new milled rumble strips where shoulders are greater than 8 feet.
  • Remove and replace highway guardrail to meet new MASH requirements as required.
  • Remove and replace existing HMA curbing as required.
  • Repair existing driveways and waterways as required.
  • Repair existing drainage structures as required.
  • Remove and replace a traffic data collection station.

Similar work was completed last year from the Cummington line to the center of Windsor.

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

