The final paving of Route 9 is slowing down the ride through Windsor

WINDSOR — A construction project that is wrapping up on Route 9 is also slowing down drivers a bit as final paving is rolled out.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation began final paving on Route 9 from the Dalton town line to the center of Windsor this week. To accommodate the work, large sections of the road are down to a single lane, meaning motorists are waiting for several minutes as cars and trucks snake through the sections undergoing paving.
The $6.3 million job is being done by Warner Bros. of Sunderland.
The work being done consists of the following, according to Kristen Pennucci, communications director for the Massachusetts Department:
The work consists of fine-milling and resurfacing Route 9 in the town of Windsor. Additionally, the following improvements:
- Fine-mill and adjust the side road approaches to meet the new roadway surface.
- Install new recessed polyurea pavement markings.
- Install new slotted pavement markers.
- Install new centerline rumble strips.
- Install new milled rumble strips where shoulders are greater than 8 feet.
- Remove and replace highway guardrail to meet new MASH requirements as required.
- Remove and replace existing HMA curbing as required.
- Repair existing driveways and waterways as required.
- Repair existing drainage structures as required.
- Remove and replace a traffic data collection station.
Similar work was completed last year from the Cummington line to the center of Windsor.