Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for Berkshire kettle drive

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Salvation Army needs volunteers to chime in as volunteers for the faith-based organization's annual holiday fundraiser.
Capt. Justin Barter said he needs dozens of hand-bell ringers to work seven of the signature red kettles at six locations in the city and one in Lenox from mid-November through Christmas Eve. Barter said he currently has around 25 people willing to give a few hours each week to provide that classic sound alerting shoppers to donate as they enter and exit stores.
"The more, the merrier, of the number of bell ringers we can get, as we have hundreds of hours to cover," he told The Eagle.
Those who want to be hand-bell ringers can email Barter at justin.barter@use.salvationarmy.org.
Starting Nov. 15, the ringers and kettles will be in front of several of the seven participating stores, including the Market 32 in Lenox. The ones in Pittsfield are Price Chopper, the two Stop & Shop supermarkets, Big Lots, Walmart and, on weekends, Harry's Supermarket.
Barter said he also hopes to boost the number of donations during this holiday season. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic kept many shoppers home — and it showed when the red kettles were emptied out, as the $35,000 collected locally was little more than half the goal. The goal this year is $60,000, but the Salvation Army has new obstacles to overcome that could cut down on shopper contributions.
"Hearing about a supply chain issue does sound an alarm for us, and the coin shortage is another challenger for us," he said.
Barter noted that the money raised primarily funds the organization's feeding programs, such as its weekday brunch, Sunday dinner, food pantry and disaster relief service.