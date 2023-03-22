School budget trimmed: Lenox taxpayers likely to be relieved

LENOX — Proposed school spending for the 2023-24 academic year will total $15,540,921, including health insurance and other benefits paid by the town.
That’s still about half of the town’s total budget. But the plan approved by the School Committee by 6-0 on Monday includes major spending cuts compared to the preliminary proposal offered in January that met resistance from Select Board and Finance Committee members.
Instead of a nearly 6 percent increase over the current year, the final budget hikes spending by just over 4.3 percent, including employee benefits. The dollar difference: Spending would rise by $455,000, only half of the nearly $900,000 increase in the original proposal.
Revenue totaling $1,977,740 includes the school choice program as well as other funding sources and is factored into the budget plan.
The approved proposal, a version 3.0 reboot from the original, is also a more modest increase than last month’s projection of a 5.3 percent increase.
The leaner version is more likely to win support from Town Hall leadership since it reduces the increased burden on property taxpayers. Town meeting voters get the final say on May 4.
School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan thanked administrators and acknowledged “robust discussion” by Finance Committee members who helped craft the final plan.
After the budget presentation by interim Superintendent H. Jake Eberwein, there was no comment from School Committee members or from residents attending the hybrid public hearing at Town Hall and on Zoom.
The approved budget includes all current “level service” programs and staffing, said Eberwein, with required cost of living increases included, plus several new additions.
The budget plan maintains the same number of additional high school sections taught by faculty who receive increased compensation for a sixth class in the daily schedule, he explained.
Additions to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget include increased spending on high school field trips but is slightly modified by shifting some costs such as food to students and by pursuing potential grant funding.
A request from the technology department for an additional, salaried technology specialist was shifted to a plan to seek part-time contracted services in order to support a district-wide “help desk.”
The proposed budget also includes grant funding for textbooks at Morris Elementary, additional support for literacy supervision at the school and a paraprofessional for several special education kindergarten students.
The budget reflects the shifting of a portion of school adjustment counselors' salaries, added in the post-pandemic era, which will be funded through the operating budget, rather than federal COVID-relief grants that are phasing out and due to expire after next year.
A proposed additional faculty member to focus on enhanced reading instruction at the middle school was removed from the budget pending further study and review by the incoming administrative team.
Also on Monday, the committee voted to authorize the superintendent to submit a second-year request for funding support to the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
The Select Board has also approved the “statement of interest” document listing as a top priority replacement or renovation of the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School building to address structural and environmental issues that could jeopardize the health and safety of students.
Additional priorities include prevention of loss of accreditation for science classrooms last renovated in 1966 and now failing to meet state specifications for the classrooms.
Other needs conveyed to the state authority include potential replacement of roofs, walls, windows, boilers, heating and ventilation systems in the school’s original 1966 wing as well as replacement of or additions to obsolete buildings to meet state requirements.
Vaughan and Eberwein pointed out that if and when the state building authority considers approving potential financial support for the district, it would require an extensive study of preliminary designs and costs.
But Vaughan and committee member Oren Cass suggested that the school district consider investing in its own study, potentially using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We have to continue to invest in the school,” Eberwein said, noting that the state authority wants evidence that the buildings have been maintained. “If you can't maintain your current facilities, the authority is less likely to partner and invest money in your community,” he commented.
Eberwein recommended a “strategic three-year investment plan to start chipping away at the ultimate design we’re heading towards.”
Referring to the “what-ifs,” School Committee Vice-Chair Veronica Fenton asserted that “before we build something like a brand-new school for Lenox, we have to really talk about our school structure in a lot of ways.”
In other action:
• The School Committee approved a policy on internet safety and access to digital resources, advising parents that they may be required to pay back the school district for lost or damaged Chromebooks, a problem that also has surfaced in Pittsfield.
• The school district tightened up its guidelines for school choice, including deadlines and dates of lottery drawings for open seats at Morris and Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. School choice allowing non-residents to apply for enrollment continues year by year, unless the state is notified otherwise. Currently, 315 of the district’s 785 enrolled students are non-residents, mostly from Pittsfield.