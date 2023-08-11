With ‘border fence’ plan withdrawn by neighbors, Lenox affordable housing project wins unanimous approval

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

LENOX — The town has given a green light to a developer's plan for a $30 million mixed-income rental housing complex on Pittsfield Road — without a border fence.

Project highlights Key provisions of the just-approved Pennrose mixed-income rental apartment complex at 238 Pittsfield Road: • Location: Between the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant to the north and the Life House Berkshires Hotel and Twelve Oaks condo development to the south. • Density: 68 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units in 10 buildings on a four-acre footprint within the 21-acre site. Total, 120 apartments, 99 parking spaces, full-time local management. • At least 25 percent of the apartments designated for low- and moderate-income households with 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. • Lenox median income: $76,800 for a two-person household; $86,400 for three people; $96,000 for four people. • Traffic volume: The busy state highway has nearly 34,000 vehicles a day passing the intersection on average, seasonally adjusted.

The Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday unanimously approved a comprehensive special permit for the project after residents of a neighboring condominium complex dropped their demand that the plan include a chain-link fence to separate the community from the new development.

The proposed fence, which would have been paid for by the developer, met with fierce opposition from several zoning board members and many in the community.

At Wednesday's meeting, ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. read a letter from the adjacent Twelve Oaks condo complex dropping the demand and voicing support support for the project.

“We do not seek any condition to any approval that you may grant," read the letter, which was signed by the trustees of Twelve Oaks Village Trust.

"The residents of Twelve Oaks look forward to having good relations with all our neighbors and wish this development much success," it read. "We regret the misunderstandings that have arisen regarding our prior request for a fence.”

The project, by national housing developer Pennrose, calls for 68 affordable workforce housing rental apartments in 10 buildings on 21 acres of a 40-acre wooded parcel opposite Lime Kiln Road, just south of the Trattoria il Vesuvio restaurant. Pennrose would develop the housing on a 4-acre footprint, leaving the rest as open space.

The company is poised to break ground in the spring on a separate 65-unit Brushwood Farm project off Pittsfield Road. That plan has already been approved.

Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams said he had spoken several times with condo representatives. He said his company never intended to include a fence as part of its site plan.

“We should congratulate Twelve Oaks for being willing to understand the implications of that ‘border fence,’” ZBA member Albert Harper said. “Everybody has to get along with others. We’re all on the same page now.”

Fuster also made it clear that the board had no intention of approving a fence.

Traffic safety on the heavily traveled, high-speed section of the state highway remained a concern — coincidentally, there were two auto accidents Wednesday on Pittsfield Road at the entrance to the nearby Lennox Heights condo complex.

Kathryn Casella of Lennox Heights voiced concern over any increased traffic flow. “The road is dangerous already,” she said.

Fuster urged residents to raise their traffic safety concerns directly to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Region 1 office on North Main Street in Lenox, which has jurisdiction over the state highway. “The more voices that raise their concerns, the better,” he said.

Harper also cited traffic safety as a major issue.

“I’m very scared of what might happen at the site,” he said. Noting that he had observed vehicles traveling 75 mph on that stretch of Pittsfield Road, Harper urged state police to enforce the speed limit. “If they issue tickets, people will slow down,” he said.

Pennrose attorney Andrew Singer pointed out that MassDOT is expected to approve adding a dedicated left-turn lane and traffic island for southbound motorists seeking to access the new development.

Supporting the project, Fuster emphasized that the town needs density housing development to bolster the population and increase resident students in the public schools.

“One of the most important needs the town has is to create housing that normal people can afford,” Harper said. “The people who need affordable housing are our children, workers, school teachers, our fire department. The need is enormous.”

Without more affordable housing, he suggested, “Lenox will die on the vine. This is the best use that we can imagine for this property. This is a wonderful project that Lenox desperately needs.”

The zoning board’s approval requires reserving at least 25 percent of the apartments for applicants earning up to 80 percent of the area’s median income. Leases would be for at least six months, and no subletting or short-term rentals such as Airbnb would be allowed. No conversion to condominium ownership is permitted.

The development has not yet been named, Pennrose officials said. Financing applications for state tax incentives would be submitted in January.

Adams, the Pennrose vice president, thanked landowner Oliver Curme for making the property available for affordable housing. And Harper said that getting to consider such projects “makes this job worthwhile.”