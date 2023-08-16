Dalton voters will go to the Senior Center during the next election to cast their ballots, instead of the CRA

DALTON — The Dalton Select Board voted to move the town’s elections to the Senior Center to make voting more accessible.
In a 3-2 decision at its meeting Monday night, the board voted to move polls in town to the center, at 40 Field St. Ext., after having previously held elections at the Community Recreation Association at 400 Main St. The change will be implemented in time for the 2024 presidential primaries, set for March 5, 2024.
The move came after Dalton’s voting location was brought up at its annual town meeting in April, when a number of advocates voiced their concerns that a steep ramp at the front of the CRA has proven difficult to manage for voters in wheelchairs and with various disabilities.
“It’s perfectly within state standards,” said Town Clerk Heather Hunt in an interview after the meeting. “But it’s still pretty cumbersome for the most part. You watch somebody that is in any of those situations try to get up the ramp, either by themselves or with assistance, by the time they get up and get over the threshold, it’s a lot.”
A citizen’s petition was put forward at the meeting, but a decision on the matter was deferred until town officials could weigh their options. That was followed by months of scouting locations from Hunt and the town’s emergency management officials, including the police chief, fire chief and the superintendent of the Department of Public Works.
Hunt presented a verbal report on the pros and cons of four prospective locations, including the CRA, the Stationery Factory on Flansburg Avenue and the town’s schools in addition to the Senior Center.
Ultimately, Select Board Chair Joseph Diver voted, along with members Bob Bishop and Dan Esko, to move voting to the Senior Center. John Boyle and Marc Strout voted to wait until more data became available.
Hunt said that in spite of less parking available at the center, the one-story building was an ideal choice for town elections. Interest in moving voting there originally started in 2019, and likely would have been pushed to the forefront if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Senior Center was built almost a decade ago, and one of the big selling points when they were trying to put it together was, ‘jeez, this would be a great place, we could build it and have all the town elections here,’ and that hasn’t happened yet,” Hunt said. “So we’ve kind of just been talking about it on and off over the last four years or so.”
The Senior Center has 57 parking spots, including three handicap spots, reducing the number of spots from 85 at the CRA. However, Hunt said the town anticipates that the VOTES Act of 2022, a piece of legislation in the state that greatly increased access to absentee voting, would reduce the number of people voting in-person.
The town will continue working with its police department and other entities to develop plans to address parking challenges in real time, Hunt said. Signage and messaging are also in development to alert residents that the polling place has changed.
Hunt said that she’s also comparing the setup for an election favorably to the organization that went into the recent Dalton Day event on July 15, which saw a crowd of revelers at the Senior Center for a lively summertime soiree. Things were manageable then, she said, which provides some encouragement that they can handle voting there.
“Elections are much calmer than that,” Hunt said. “We’re not eating, we’re not drinking, we don’t have bands there. I think we can probably make it work — or at least, put our best foot forward to make it work.”