A hearing in November will explore arguments at the heart of the lawsuit filed in May by the mother of Sherilyn Hayes. The young Dalton woman was found dead Nov. 23, 2019, of an apparent suicide. Her mother, Patricia, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Dalton and several current or former police officials, seeking as much as $3.7 million in damages. The action describes a lack of police response to reports from a neighbor that the young woman had threatened to harm herself after a domestic dispute.