PITTSFIELD — Each week, dozens of volunteers assemble and distribute milk, bread, eggs, fresh produce and canned and frozen goods at the back of the South Congregational Church.
Because of the pandemic, the free groceries are boxed up and placed into cars of the city’s less fortunate who drive up to the rear of the house of worship. Other volunteers make home deliveries to those individuals who can’t leave their homes. The Berkshires largest food pantry is now serving 600 to 650 households each week, according to pastor the Rev. Joel Huntington, who as a child knew all about limited food options at home.
“I have all these memories of mayo sandwiches on white bread. My whole ministry has been about feeding peoples’ souls and feeding peoples’ bodies,” he said. “I love serving the people and being with the food pantry ... where Jesus would be.”
South Church is best known as the distribution point for Thanksgiving Angels. On the Monday before the holiday, dozens of volunteers from more than 20 faith-based organizations distribute the groceries donated to the groups to nearly 1,500 households so they can have a nourishing, festive meal on the fourth Thursday in November.