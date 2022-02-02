Settlement discussed in second lawsuit against former Pittsfield judge, Thomas H. Estes

SPRINGFIELD — After settling one lawsuit with a payout of $425,000, the woman who claims to have been sexually harassed by a former Pittsfield District Court judge is headed to trial in a separate but related complaint.
A settlement in that U.S. District Court case has also been discussed, attorneys on both sides said this week. But if no agreement is reached, jurors will be selected the first week of March, the presiding judge says.
Tammy Cagle, a former social worker with the Pittsfield drug court, claims that Thomas H. Estes, a former district court judge, entered into a sexual relationship with her while she worked in his courtroom in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of the Behavioral Health Network. Cagle was removed from her position with the drug court before the relationship came to light.
Estes has acknowledged his conduct with Cagle was inappropriate. It led the Supreme Judicial Court to suspend him indefinitely without pay. He resigned his position soon after.
In a pre-trial conference with attorneys on both sides Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Robertson asked whether a settlement is possible.
Attorney Nancy Frankel Pelletier, who represents Estes, deferred the question to the plaintiff’s attorney, Leonard Kesten.
“We have had discussions,” Pelletier said, in a meeting held on Zoom.
Kesten told Robertson the decision is in the hands of defense counsel, a comment that suggests his team has laid out final terms acceptable to the plaintiff.
“I feel it’s up to Ms. Pelletier,” he said. “It is what it is. I don’t want to get you involved, because you may have to preside over this trial. But everybody’s making certain choices here.”
Robertson asked that the attorneys let the Springfield court know as soon as possible, should settlement terms be reached.
“Trying the case in the time of COVID just takes a lot of court resources,” the judge said. “If you reach a settlement, just let us know, because we can all use the time for other purposes.”
A final pre-trial conference will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 18.
Attorneys for other sides agreed that only jurors who have received COVID-19 vaccinations will be considered. Prospective jurors will complete separate questionnaires having to do with vaccine status.
“We’ll just skip over that juror … without calling attention as to why we are not making an inquiry as to that juror,” Robertson said.
The judge worked with attorneys to limit possible exposure to the virus. The case will be heard by a jury of six. People testifying will be able to speak without masks — and will be questioned by unmasked attorneys who stand at a podium some distance away.
“This will all be subject to the conditions that we see,” Robertson said, referring to possible changes in the need for pandemic safeguards.
Trials in federal court have been suspended during the recent omicron surge, but are scheduled to resume Feb. 14, the judge said.
Jury selection from a pool of 50 people is expected to begin either on March 7 or 8. Robertson said eight or nine jurors will be picked, including alternates.
If a jury is chosen on the first day, attorneys were asked to be ready to deliver openings right away, and perhaps call a first witness.
“I’m ready now,” Kesten declared.