Several people hurt in two-car crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Several people escaped serious injury following a two-vehicle crash not far from Wahconah Park on Saturday night.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Pittsfield police responded to the intersection of Seymour Street and Madison Avenue for a report that two vehicles had rolled over. Details of the crash were unavailable on Sunday, but police tweeted that multiple occupants of the vehicles were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.