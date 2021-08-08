PITTSFIELD — Towering at 7-feet, 1-inch tall, Shaquille O'Neal can hardly sneak up on anyone.
"Shaq" did just that on Friday in Pittsfield.
The NBA legend and media icon made an unannounced visit to surprise someone for a private meet-and greet, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. Who he conversed with where, and why the police did not say on their Facebook page.
The post shows O'Neal wearing a Camp Winadu T-shirt; whether he was visiting the boys' summer camp on Churchill Street is unknown.
While O'Neal's visit was a private affair, not arranged by the police, Officer Darren Derby, who works with city youth, got a chance to meet the former all-star center.
"By far one of the coolest moments in my 21–year career. Shaquille O'Neal is the most down to earth and generous person," Derby posted on his personal Facebook page.
The department briefly posted a video of O'Neal's visit but it was later taken down due to "content issues," police said.
O'Neal played his final season of a 19-year career with the Boston Celtics in 2010-11.
The Hall of Famer finished his career playing for six teams and winning three NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
O'Neal has remained a high-profile personality after leaving the hardwood by appearing in movies, television shows, as an in-studio television basketball analyst and as the pitchman for Papa John's pizza chain.