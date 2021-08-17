LENOX — For Matthew Tannenbaum, owner of The Bookstore since 1976, amassing a treasure-trove of used volumes has been a passion for decades.

Having stored them in the basement of the shop at 11 Church St., also home of his Get Lit wine bar, Tannenbaum saw an opportunity to create a pop-up secondhand store in a temporarily vacant space two doors up the street.

Last March, with the coronavirus pandemic still limiting retail business, he transferred thousands of pre-owned books to the storefront on a temporary lease expiring at the end of this month. He acquired them from the Lenox Library years ago, when it had to sell off part of its collection, from the former Cranwell resort and from customer donations.

With at least 2,000 volumes still unclaimed, Tannenbaum is offering the stockpile free to the public, in exchange for a donation in any amount to a chosen charity, such as The Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, as a tribute to his late sister, Rose; the Berkshire Immigrant Center; the Elizabeth Freeman Center (assisting survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families); and the Berkshire Humane Society, among others.

“Over the years, I’ve always wanted to have a secondhand store,” he said. “I never had enough room. Secondhand books need to have a home; you can’t throw them away.”

The used bookstore, managed by Tannenbaum’s associate, Scott Renzoni, is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon until 6 p.m. or later through the end of the month — or “until we have bare walls,” said Renzoni, whichever comes first. The used books cover a range of genres and are categorized with handmade signs.

The county’s other secondhand bookstores, as well as inns, libraries and senior living facilities, are being contacted to see if they are interested in obtaining parts of the collection, Tannenbaum said.

The Bookstore reopened to customers in June, after online and pickup-only sales during the height of the pandemic. Customers are indeed back in downtown Lenox.

“It’s been so busy, with higher sales than in 2019, which was a good summer,” Tannenbaum said. “People who have been coming here for years are so happy to be back.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In order to keep the business afloat, a GoFundMe campaign launched one year ago with a goal of $60,000 surpassed the $120,000 mark within a month. With money in reserve, Tannenbaum said he looks forward to continuing to serve the community “since last Tuesday,” as his longtime slogan has promised, “for years and for many Tuesdays to come.”