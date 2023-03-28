Alcohol permit approved for Hudpucker’s, a new Pittsfield restaurant opening on Wahconah Street

PITTSFIELD — While the question of whether Thistle and Mirth will face consequences regarding a January incident is still up in the air, the Pittsfield Licensing Board did move forward with other business giving a hint at a new restaurant and entertainment spaces to come.
On Monday, the board was poised for the "show cause" hearing for the downtown Pittsfield eatery, but received word that the responding officers to the January bar scrum in question would not be available. The hearing will now be held April 24.
In the meantime, the board approved an alcohol license for Hudpucker’s, an eatery described by its operators as a quick service sports bar with an emphasis on takeout. The owners plan to move into the space previously populated by Tahiti Takeout Restaurant and Lounge, 101 Wahconah St.
The restaurant will be operated by Mark and Justin Martin, picking up where Mark Martin’s father-in-law left off with the restaurant of the same name. The restaurant had previous iterations at the same location as Hangar Pub and Grill, 1350 East St., and Placita Latina at 41 North St.
The owners said Hudpucker’s will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Martins are also franchisees for Subway restaurants located in the city.
The licensing board also approved a bowling alley license and an entertainment license for K & M Bowling at 555 Dalton Ave., allowing them to open their lanes and provide activities such as karaoke at the space when it opens. The bowling alley also markets itself as an arcade and bar. It is expected to open March 31.
An entertainment license was also approved for El Habanero Mexican Grill at 685 Merrill Road.
Delays continued
The “show cause” hearing was originally scheduled for last month’s meeting of the Pittsfield Licensing Board on Feb. 27. The hearing will give the operators of Thistle and Mirth a chance to present information about the incident in question, a fight that occurred on Jan. 13. An additional incident on Jan. 7, which the owners and police have both characterized as minor, was also lumped into the hearing.
The Pittsfield Police, who requested the hearing, will also present their reports. The first date was delayed for the same reason, as the police department could not make the responding officers available in February.
Thomas Campoli, chair of the licensing board, has requested that the officers involved in the Jan. 13 incident make an appearance to provide firsthand testimony. The fight in question resulted in a broken window and a fracas between patrons, agitated by someone who came in off the street, said Joad Bowman, co-owner of Thistle and Mirth.
In a prior interview with The Berkshire Eagle, Bowman said that the eatery has increased security on weekends and installed an alarm on its back door since the fights occurred. The bar also has a zero-tolerance policy toward violence, and will not serve patrons who get into fights on the premises, he said.