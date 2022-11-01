A Pittsfield assisted living facility is creating 19 additional units for the city's veterans

PITTSFIELD — Side by Side, an assisted living facility near the city center, is embarking on an expansion that should create 19 new assisted living units for the city’s aging veteran population.

Owner Steven D’Antonio said construction crews this winter will overhaul the recently purchased multifamily home at 42 Gilbert St. to transform the building into eight assisted living units.

Three other properties Side by Side already owns — at 53 and 55 W. Union St. and 54 Gilbert St. — will be converted from independent living units into 11 assisted living units.

Each unit will have its own bedroom and bathroom, and residents who move into the units will have access to meal services at the facility’s main building and gym and recreation activities throughout the campus.

The Community Development Board on Tuesday night voted unanimously to recommend a parking waiver to allow the facility to construct six parking spots — two fewer than would be required — and save the majority of its space for landscaping and resident use.

Once the project is completed the facility will seek a certificate of occupancy, lodging license and assisted living certification from the state for the new units.

When the units open sometime late next spring, the company will have spent between $500,000 and $1 million on the project, D’Antonio estimates.

“We’re doing a gut renovation,” he said of the 42 Gilbert St. portion of the project. “Every pipe has been taken out of the place and it’s going to be a brand new building for all intents and purposes.”

“Everything we’ve made in the last three years is being put back into the building,” he added.

D’Antonio said the expansion serves as a continuation in many ways of the last major addition to the campus, which now houses 75 residents. In 2019, Side by Side opened 20 assisted living units dedicated specifically to veterans.

“We’re seeing it already now," D’Antonio said. "There’s a need for [veterans housing] — a tremendous need.”

D’Antonio, a veteran himself, said the facility makes a point of not turning away any service member who comes to Side by Side — adjusting the rental costs to meet what residents can afford.

D’Antonio said though the rental rate at which the facility would break even is somewhere around $3,000, residents pay anywhere between $1,300 a month to $3,400, depending on their income or assistance packages.

When the 2019 veterans facility filled up, D’Antonio said he knew it needed to expand. He had hoped to use the lot at 42 Gilbert St. to add a twin housing complex with 15 units. But when Side by Side looked into the construction price for that kind of build, they found the price had doubled since their last project to nearly $4 million.

“We didn’t want to wait until prices came down,” D’Antonio said. “We wanted to do something.”