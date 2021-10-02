PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler has issued a commendation to Officer Jason Roy, whose CPR training helped save a life Sept. 24.
Roy responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 467 Cheshire Road, at the entrance to Unistress. He found three bystanders assisting a male driver who, by then, was on the ground. The bystanders informed Roy that the driver wasn't breathing.
Roy immediately notified a dispatcher. While an ambulance was dispatched, Roy checked for a pulse and couldn't locate one. He then noticed that the driver’s skin color was gray.
He later reported that the driver was “agonal breathing,” a term used to describe a natural reflex when the brain isn't getting the oxygen it needs to survive. Agonal breathing is considered a sign that a person is near death.
“He then began conducting chest compressions until Pittsfield Fire Department arrived on scene and took over the resuscitation attempt by applying AED pads and administering a shock,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “County Ambulance then arrived on scene and placed the driver into their ambulance and began preparing for transport. However, once on scene, they detected a pulse and the return of spontaneous respirations, and he was transported to BMC [Berkshire Medical Center] for further evaluation.”
Bowler said in a statement: “Officer Jason Roy, your vigilance, situational awareness and adherence to your training undoubtedly saved the life of this individual.”