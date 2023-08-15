Close to 100 kids get free haircuts at the annual back-to-school event hosted by Four One Three Salon and Pittsfield Police Department

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Kenleigh and Camryn Vorce were both just in for a trim on Monday at the back-to-school free haircut event at Four One Three Salon; but they do have grander ambitions for their hair.

NEXT EVENT What: Free back-to-school haircuts Where: All Star Cuts, 308 Tyler St. Pittsfield When: Noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 22 and Aug. 23

"Are you still getting your hair dyed after this?" asked hairdresser Erica DeLeo, taking care to not cut Kenleigh's hair too short, per her instructions.

Kenleigh, who is 10 and an incoming fifth-grader excited to be a "senior" at Morris Elementary School in Lenox, nodded excitedly.

"Blue-purple," Kenleigh replied, with her mother Kassy looking on and encouraging a more measured approach.

Camryn, also 10 (they're twins), is going to get her hair dyed magenta. Her favorite color is green, but she's heard that can be a difficult dye to stick the landing on.

Kenleigh and Camryn are both excited to be heading back to school in the next few weeks. Camryn is not looking forward to math class, but is looking forward to the start of basketball season with some high hopes for her play this year. She wants to be an animal therapist when she grows up.

Whatever the new school year has in store for them, the twins will be facing it with fresh trims and bright eyes.

Kenleigh and Camryn were just two participants in what looked to be a triple-digit headcount at the salon, located at 54 Wendell Ave., on Monday. Alicia Powers, owner of Four One Three Salon, said the event has grown every year steadily since it began six years ago, and this looked to be no exception.

Powers expected that close to 100 kids might end up in salon chairs this year, after 63 showed up last year, the most ever up until that point. A line of excited children, accompanied by their parents, snaked into the nearby parking lot on Wendell Avenue as shadows turned long Monday afternoon.

The hairdressers look forward to the event every year, Powers said — especially providing the kids a chance to hang out in the salon environment if they haven't had the chance to before. They're not just donating the haircuts, but also asking their littlest clients questions about what they're excited about for the year and hopefully passing on some energy from the visits, she said.

"Some of these kids have never had a real haircut," Powers said. "Some of them have never sat in a salon chair."

The event is held in partnership with the Pittsfield Police Department, spearheaded by Officer Darren Derby, who also provides backpacks and school supplies to kids in attendance.

Derby noted the importance of being able to provide the haircuts for kids ahead of the school year, especially when it came to building their confidence and self esteem.

"It's for them to be able to go into school and feel good," Derby said. "Almost like you've started over — like a new beginning."

Derby said that another event was going to be held next week at the barbershop All Star Cuts at 308 Tyler St. on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 from noon to 6 p.m.

For Melissa Seward and her daughters, 15-year-old Emma and 12-year-old Chloe, the event was a perfect opportunity to get a few inches trimmed off before the year started.

It was also a good opportunity for Chloe to observe the workflow — she's hoping to join the vocational program for cosmetology at Taconic High School next year.

Melissa Seward said she had heard about the event for a few years now, but this was her first time bringing her daughters. She said she was grateful the salon was offering the complimentary trims, and that it was a nice opportunity to offer to the community.

"That in and of itself is amazing," Melissa Seward said. "It kind of gets the kids excited to go back, too."

