BOSTON — State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, D-Lenox, was honored in a virtual ceremony for his work with the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston.
"[Pignatelli] is committed to elevating girls and women throughout the Commonwealth and shows his personal commitment by being a consummate supporter of Big Sister Boston,” Deb Re, executive director of the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, said in a release.
“He uses his influence to affect positive change for girls throughout the state," Re said. "We are so fortunate to have Smitty as an ally, advocate and friend."
Pignatelli — he has worked with the organization since the early 2000s — was celebrated Thursday evening along with U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and Massachusetts first lady Lauren Baker.
“Growing up with three sisters, having a daughter of my own, and understanding that my mother was given opportunities that many young women of her time did not have, I’m a big believer that inclusion and mentorship from a young age can change the trajectory of someone’s life for the better," Pignatelli said in a release.
"For me, it's all about what we can do for the next generation. It is so important that we invest in our youth so they can emerge as the leaders of tomorrow.”
Big Sister Boston is focused on igniting "girls’ passion and power to succeed through positive mentoring relationships with women and enrichment programs that support healthy development," according to a release for the organization.
The organization was founded in 1951 and it matches young women (Little Sisters) with volunteers (Big Sisters).