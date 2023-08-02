The Sonsini Animal Shelter is closing its doors. Staff are trying to buy more time to help Berkshire County's neediest cats and dogs

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — In a converted garage on Crane Avenue, the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter serves as a sanctuary for many of Berkshire County’s stray cats and dogs.

Some of the county’s hardest adoption cases have spent their days, weeks and even years here — safe in the fact that they have a place in the no-kill shelter until they find their forever home.

Now the future of the seven dogs and 12 cats currently under the shelter’s care is in question.

On Friday, the shelter’s board of directors convened the shelter’s five staff in a meeting to announce they had decided to close the shelter at the end of August.

Board members said the state of the shelter building, cost of a move and decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic had created a kind of “perfect storm.”

“Unfortunately, throughout the past few years, donations have continued to dwindle while expenses have continued to rise,” the directors wrote in a post on the shelter’s Facebook account on Saturday. “Our current facility is not sustainable long term as an animal shelter.

“We will ensure that any animals remaining in our care at that time will be transferred to other no-kill shelters,” the post added.

Staff said the news was like a shockwave through the shelter, one they felt came with almost no warning.

As news of the board’s decision spread online, shelter manager Noelle Howland sprung into action. On Sunday, she launched a GoFundMe campaign with a 700-word post describing the conditions at the shelter and the importance of finding adopters or a new space.

Howland’s fundraiser, which started with a $30,000 goal, had raised more than $20,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Krista Wroldson-Miller, the chair of the shelter’s board, said she was inspired by Howland’s act but said the ultimate calculus of the board’s decision hasn’t changed.

“Our current manager … is a dedicated, idealistic, fantastic young lady,” Wroldson-Miller said. “She’s amazing, but at the end of the day it’s not going to be enough."

Wroldson-Miller said over the last several months the board had realized that “we can either take care of the animals or fundraise for a new building — but we’re not making enough to do both.”

The decision to close comes at a low point in the shelter’s nearly two-decade long history. Formed by a group of volunteers in 2005, the Friends of Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter served as the city’s municipal shelter until 2018.

In that year, the city ended its contract with the shelter as an internal dispute between board members spilled into district court. City officials never specified the reason for terminating the contract with Sonsini. The shelter was required to leave the city-owned building it had operated out of in the Downing Industrial Park and later settled in what they believed to be a temporary location at 876 Crane Ave.

Last fall it looked like Sonsini might be off to greener pastures when the shelter announced it was in the process of moving to a location in Lenox used by Berkshire Dogs Unleashed. That move fell through, however, when news broke of several civil suits pending against the owner of Berkshire Dogs Unleashed.

“There’s just so many reasons it doesn’t work,” Wroldson-Miller added. “The funds are just getting us by. We’ve been dipping into savings for at least the last year and a half almost every month, because the donations are not matching the expenses.”

Wroldson-Miller said that donations and adoption fees are typically coming in around $5,000 each month while expenses are well over $10,000 a month between rent and staff salaries. Sonsini reported that in 2019 it lost about $55,000 between low revenue and high expenses, according to the last tax filing for the nonprofit shelter on file with the IRS.

Howland said she’s still hopeful that some property that fits the shelter’s needs will appear.

“They told me that I’m basically buying time. So we’ll be here and if anything [this] gives us more time to get these animals out of here,” Howland said. “My hope is that they see that there’s people out there that want to help.”

Staff are trying to buy time for dogs like Cooper, an almost 4-year-old German Shepard mix that’s spent more than a year at the shelter. Cooper was surrendered by his owner when they became homeless.

He’s nervous around men and often puts on a show trying to act big and tough, Howland said, but he’s more of a gentle giant — carrying his plush toys around for a cuddle. Howland said she can envision the perfect owner for Cooper — an adult only household that has the time and energy to continue his training and work on socializing him — she just needs more time until that owner finds Cooper.

She also needs time for Roe, an 8-year-old boxer mix found at the Walmart in North Adams, who just wants someone to play fetch with every day. And time to find homes for the new batch of kittens born from the cats recently rescued from a home in Adams.

“I’m hoping that this will make the public aware that we need help and that it’s not a bad thing to ask for help,” Howland said. “There’s enough people around that care about these animals and they will help.”