KANSAS CITY — Looking at the forecast as my boyfriend and I loaded into my car in Pittsfield last Friday afternoon, I thought we were going to be lucky. We were on our way to the Albany International Airport. It looked like everything was going to line up.

We had planned perfectly. The flights we had booked on Southwest Airlines would take us home to Missouri in the narrow window of flyable weather before the “once in a generation” snowstorm.

Matthew and I would catch our flight from Albany to Baltimore, have an hour to grab dinner and then have a couple hours to sleep on a late flight out before we landed in Kansas City around midnight Friday.

It would be a long day, but we would be home for Christmas.

I didn’t know how wrong I was.

Over the next three days, Matthew and I would be caught in a kind of desperate limbo with hundreds of other passengers in Albany — and tens of thousands across the country — as Southwest Airlines repeatedly delayed, canceled and abandoned passengers and crew members to deal with the fallout of a holiday meltdown.

In the midst of our travel, the Department of Transportation issued a statement via Twitter calling Southwest’s rate of cancellations and delays “unacceptable.”

“The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan,” the tweet said.

Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation, vowed in a burst of media interviews since Christmas to hold Southwest accountable for “their responsibilities to customers.”

The investigation looming for Southwest is warranted for sure, but by the time the dust settles and findings are presented I’m worried the human experience of flying through this mess may be lost in piles of cancelation and delay data, technology reviews and financial reports.

Here’s what it was like to fly Southwest this Christmas.

My testimony

The arrival at the Albany Airport was singular for all the right reasons. There was just a four-person line at the Southwest check-in counter around 3 p.m. Our bag drop-off was handled by a kind — if tired — gate agent who wished us a happy holidays and sent us on our way.

We made it through security in 10 minutes. I texted our families that “check in and security were a breeze.”

After grabbing a handmade pizza from a restaurant in the airport, we slowly walked over to the gate to wait out the last hour before our plane was supposed to board. Crowds were low, passengers were quiet and happy to be warming up indoors. Things didn’t look too bad.

In the next hour, our departure time out of Albany was pushed back four or five times. Then a gate agent got on over the loudspeaker with news.

Our plane was in the air after leaving Baltimore, but by the time the crew landed one of the flight attendants would be over the Federal Aviation Administration shift cap of 14 hours — and would need to be replaced.

We learned there were no crew members who could fill the spot for our flight. Our trip to Baltimore was canceled. We headed downstairs to pick up our bags and find out when we’d be rebooked.

While waiting in line we heard the gate agent say there were only a handful of empty seats in flights over the next day — and that people would most likely be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday. Groans erupted from travelers working on a Christmas Day deadline.

Matthew and I shuffled through the now much longer line at Southwest check-in to find out our new itinerary: two flights to Kansas City on Sunday night through Chicago. The gate agent who rebooked us apologized profusely and sincerely.

We broke the news to our families.

There was some scrambling by both of our mothers who looked for alternative routes — maybe we could fly to St. Louis, Des Moines or Omaha? The new locations would require four hours of driving or more each way. But they might bring us home before Christmas.

The moms were game for anything, but even they couldn’t work through the mess Southwest had made.

We told them we’d get back in line and ask about our options: new routes and standby flying. After our second round through the rope maze of a line, we made it to the counter where a new agent and the manager stood.

When we mentioned we were thinking about getting a hotel to wait out the storm and regroup, John, the Southwest manager on that shift, quickly interrupted us. “Oh we can do that for you.” John spent the next 15 minutes booking us a two-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn on Southwest’s dime.

Having just spent a chunk of cash on Christmas gifts and boarding for our pets, the idea of two free nights in a hotel were gifts all their own.

After checking in at the hotel, we spent over an hour on hold listening to the Southwest waiting music. We never reached an actual human. I spent much of that night looking for other flights, hoping something would open up before Sunday night.

I abandoned the idea of using another airline. With few seats left and holidays in full swing, flights to Kansas City were coming in around $1,000 or more a piece. Southwest at least had promised us no additional costs.

The morning after

Matthew and I decided to make our way back to the Albany Airport Saturday morning. We stood among a new batch of canceled passengers and asked what it would mean for us to fly standby. We were told — by the same group of agents working the previous evening — that it was risky. As soon as we got on a standby flight out of Albany our second leg to Kansas City would be canceled and we’d have to catch another standby flight in a new airport.

By now I’d had hours to read up on the drama boiling up among Southwest flights out of Baltimore and Denver. Seeing hundreds of delays and cancellations, we decided to play it safe with our rebooked flights.

We spent Christmas Eve in the hotel, eating crackers, dips and veggies we’d picked up from Trader Joe’s and thought could fit in the hotel room’s mini fridge. I surprised Matthew with a large orange stuck in one of his wool socks, trying to recreate the stocking traditions we were missing at home.

On Sunday, we checked out of our room at noon and headed to the airport. After hitting an error message from the baggage check letting us know we could not drop our bags off more than four hours before our flight, we decided to camp out under the arrival and departures board and wait.

A parade of dazed and confused families — many with kids dressed for the holiday — made their way by us. Several groups left with drooped shoulders after learning their flights had been canceled without warning and sometimes without explanation.

We were checked in by the same group of agents we’d seen working over the last three days, now looking even more worn and dejected. This time we went to our gate right away — four hours early for our boarding time but determined to keep up with each status report.

People were on edge but mostly taking their anxieties out on rounds of holiday beers at one of the few restaurants open on Christmas Day. When our plane was about an hour away from boarding, I checked our flight status and my stomach dropped. Our flight to Chicago was delayed but our flight from that hub to Kansas City had been canceled.

We walked our way to the single gate agent handling passengers for four separate gates in the C-wing of the airport. “You’re very, very lucky,” he said, as he typed in our confirmation number. He told us we’d got the last two seats on a flight to Baltimore that was already in the air and on its way to Albany.

He told us it was the only option for us until Dec. 31 — nearly a week away. Our bags would go on to Chicago, but he said Southwest would send them to Missouri first thing Monday morning. When we asked about the new connecting flight to Missouri, he said not to worry about it — it was already delayed for multiple hours. We’d definitely make it.

As we prepared to board our first flight, after two days of waiting, I ran to one of the convenience stores for a cheap stocking stuffer for our families. As I waited to buy Albany-themed shot glasses, I overheard the manager of the store tell the cashier to get ready to shut down at 6:30 p.m.

She briefly protested, saying she was happy to work longer until the last flights left. He told her and the waiting customers: “We can’t do that. With all the delays, I don’t have the payroll to cover that.”

By 6:20 p.m. I had grabbed our seats on a flight to Baltimore. Matthew slid into the seat next to me and we snapped a quick photo: proof for our families that forward progress was happening. Less than an hour later we were in Baltimore.

We were glowing — from both exhaustion and excitement — as we ran to our gate for our Missouri flight. When we got there, we noticed a distinct tone shift. Where Albany flyers had been nervous, Baltimore flyers were just plain angry.

Coming from Albany, we knew the Missouri flight had been delayed. It was clear the passengers in Baltimore hadn’t been told that. They had planned on a 7:30 p.m. flight. When we got to the gate at 9 p.m., many of the passengers were on the verge of mobbing gate agents.

Once again, a missing flight attendant was named as the cause for the delay. One passenger loudly accosted the gate crew, asking them to board the flight anyway and send us on with two flight attendants. The crew’s patience broke.

An agent got on the intercom to tell us that the FAA mandated the flight have three attendants. To fly with anything less would be illegal. “We have 18,000 flight attendants,” the agent said. “We can’t just make them all appear here magically. Sorry.”

When a flight attendant ran from their Memphis flight to our gate to staff our flight at 10:30 p.m., the crowd clapped. It wasn’t friendly.

New seats were grabbed, a new photo of Matthew and I was snapped and by close to midnight Eastern time our flight was in the air.

By the time we landed in Kansas City — about 2 a.m. Central time on Monday — more than 60 hours separated Matthew and me from our Pittsfield drive to the airport.

Two days later — another miracle — our suitcases full of gifts for family, much needed warm clothing and toiletries arrived at a packed cargo warehouse at the Kansas City airport. We were finally fully home.

In the end, we netted $800 in vouchers for future Southwest flights and two free nights at a hotel. We saw the absolute best of Southwest staff who were kind, understanding and unendingly patient in the face of customers feeling the full range of emotions.

But we also saw obvious flaws in the machine. Southwest left customers and employees without answers or solutions in one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Automated systems failed at every turn. Emails letting us know our flights were canceled or delayed came hours after those flights to nowhere were supposed to take off. We watched Southwest staff wait on hold listening to the same waiting music we’d suffered through on the Southwest phone lines for hours.

Some moments of human ingenuity and kindness stood out. Matthew and I watched single parents work with other single parents to rangle their young children into seats and keep them entertained in the face of long overdue flights.

One woman, trying desperately to get home for her daughter’s birthday, took a moment to validate all the emotions we were working through at delaying our Christmases with our families.

And passengers banded together to help get people racing to make an actual flight. They stepped aside in line in the hope of bringing a little holiday magic to someone’s day.

I hope that when Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and Buttigieg look back into what happened during these last few chaotic days and perhaps in the days to come, they’ll take note that human decency is what powered travel this holiday.