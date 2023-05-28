Pittsfield's library expands its world language collection with 75 new Spanish books for adults

PITTSFIELD — As a teenager in Colombia, Connie Bergs-Sanchez found in books the solitude and comfort she had been craving. Some of the ones she liked included "Les Misérables," the Twilight series, and books by Colombian Nobel-laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

“There is always a lesson to be learned from books,” she said.

When she moved to the United States in 1999, she had to leave many familiar comforts behind, but her books stayed with her.

On Thursday, she stood with pride next to the 75 new Spanish books for adults that Berkshire Athenaeum just acquired. The Berkshire Athenaeum partnered with Bergs-Sanchez and América Lopez, who are both on the community committee of the organization Latinas 413. Their effort has increased the total number of Spanish language titles in the library’s catalog by 50 percent.

The two women have been working with promoting reading habits in the Latino community for a while. In fall 2021, they created a woman-only Spanish-speaking reading club and read "The Gifts of Imperfection" by Brené Brown.

“We focused on inviting a group of women who work really hard in mechanical jobs and don’t normally have time to read books,” Bergs-Sanchez said.

To decide which books the library should order, Bergs-Sanchez and Lopez launched a survey online and also printed for people to fill out whenever they’d meet someone from the community.

The result was a lot of interest in self-help books and fiction. Bergs-Sanchez also requested books about Latin American history.

“I think it is important. When children arrive here very young, I know they are going to learn English, but it would be nice for them to keep some connections to their country,” she said.

Another goal of the initiative was to bring books for adults onto the shelves. Before Bergs-Sanchez and Lopez got involved, the only Spanish language books the Athenaeum had were exclusively in the children’s section.

Berg-Sanchez said having these books lays the foundation for future projects, like book clubs.

The Athenaeum is on a broader quest for welcoming Spanish speakers. Last November, Young Adult Librarian Mae Reczkowski-Ramirez started translating the library’s children and young adult event calendars to Spanish. In April, Youth Services Supervisor Sara Russell-Scholl and Local History Supervisor Madeline Kelly, went on an intensive Spanish language course in Ecuador.

Russell-Scholl says there’s already been returns of that investment. At the end of the school year all the Pittsfield kindergarten classes do a field trip to the library. Russell-Scholl chose a book that had English and Spanish in it. “There's a paragraph on one of the pages, that's all in Spanish. And you can see in the eyes of certain kiddos, who speak Spanish. Their eyes light up, there's this sense of recognition and being seen,” she said.

Now Bergs-Sanchez is planning to share the news of the new books at the library by checking them out and spotlighting them on her Facebook page.

The library is also open to suggestions to purchase new books in Spanish. Last week, someone came by and requested a cookbook in Spanish. That book is already on the shelves.