Will Pittsfield have to pass on a prestigious grant to fix the Springside House? It'll come down to a City Council vote

Editor's note: A previous version of this article said the City Council vote on the funding for Springside House would be on the March 14 agenda. The project is not on the agenda for that meeting.

PITTSFIELD — Councilor Karen Kalinowsky said when proposed renovations to the historic Springside House are complete, she’s sure the parquet floors will be beautiful — she’s just not sure where the money for those fixes should come from.

The effort to renovate the home at the center of Springside Park has been decades in the making. City officials say nailing down an initial tranche of $1 million in funding for what they think will be a $3.5 million project will allow them to set a calendar date on when the historic home can reopen its doors to the public.

The problem is the city subcommittee responsible for reviewing the funding request just cast a split vote on city officials funding request, casting a shadow on the project’s future.

At a Tuesday night finance subcommittee meeting, Kalinowsky and councilor Charles Kronick voted against a proposal from city leaders to use $500,000 in the city’s free cash to match a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant for interior restorations to the building.

Council President Peter Marchetti and councilor Earl Persip III voted in favor of the ask.

Without a majority vote on the request for free cash, the city’s proposal will come back to the City Council with a recommendation not to fund the project with free cash.

The council will vote on whether or not to accept this recommendation or to greenlight the use of free cash — the unrestricted funds left over from the prior year’s city budget and operations — in spite of the committee’s recommendation.

The finance committee agreed that fixing up Springside House and reopening it was a good idea. The body voted unanimously to accept the Save America’s Treasures grant.

“I’m not against the project,” Kronick said. “I’m not against the grant and spending $500,000 of the city funds to get the job done — I just don’t believe it comes from the free cash.”

It's the terms of the National Park grant that prompted the split vote. Municipalities that receive the grant funds must commit to match the grant dollars with their own money.

Staff from the city’s community development department told the councilors they didn’t learn that the match was required until late in the process — after they had already reached out to Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren for support and submitted their application.

“We didn’t know this when we were originally seeking these funds with the congressmen,” Jim McGrath, the city's parks, open space and natural resource program manager, said during the meeting.

“We only became aware of this after we were told that we were in line for the award and then we had to step back and say ‘OK, what is our strategy?’”

Finance director Matthew Kerwood told the committee that the city really only has three ways to match the money.

The first would be to raise funds through the city budget. Kronick suggested there might be a way to add the $500,000 for the match into the budget without raising the overall budget amount — and thus property taxes — but Kerwood disagreed.

The second option would be to take on debt for the project, a move the city has made for the Springside House before. Kerwood said the kind of debt the city would take out would carry a 20-year term meaning taxpayers would pay for the project for the length of the term.

Kerwood also added that the city takes out tax-exempt bonds and that if the city leased building space to an outside organization after renovations were complete — which city leaders say they plan to do — then those bonds would be in jeopardy.

The final option, Kerwood said, would be to use free cash, which would pull from money already in city accounts.

“As the legislative body you get to decide as to how to appropriate the match,” Kerwood told the committee. “We have made a recommendation. We believe it is sound, we believe it is solid, we believe it is prudent and financially the right thing to do.”