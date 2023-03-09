Will Pittsfield have to pass on a prestigious grant to fix the Springside House? It'll come down to a City Council vote

To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Pittsfield officials must secure a match from the City Council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city has been awarded for the project.
Editor's note: A previous version of this article said the City Council vote on the funding for Springside House would be on the March 14 agenda. The project is not on the agenda for that meeting.
PITTSFIELD — Councilor Karen Kalinowsky said when proposed renovations to the historic Springside House are complete, she’s sure the parquet floors will be beautiful — she’s just not sure where the money for those fixes should come from.
The effort to renovate the home at the center of Springside Park has been decades in the making. City officials say nailing down an initial tranche of $1 million in funding for what they think will be a $3.5 million project will allow them to set a calendar date on when the historic home can reopen its doors to the public.
The problem is the city subcommittee responsible for reviewing the funding request just cast a split vote on city officials funding request, casting a shadow on the project’s future.
At a Tuesday night finance subcommittee meeting, Kalinowsky and councilor Charles Kronick voted against a proposal from city leaders to use $500,000 in the city’s free cash to match a $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant for interior restorations to the building.
Council President Peter Marchetti and councilor Earl Persip III voted in favor of the ask.
Without a majority vote on the request for free cash, the city’s proposal will come back to the City Council with a recommendation not to fund the project with free cash.
The council will vote on whether or not to accept this recommendation or to greenlight the use of free cash — the unrestricted funds left over from the prior year’s city budget and operations — in spite of the committee’s recommendation.
The finance committee agreed that fixing up Springside House and reopening it was a good idea. The body voted unanimously to accept the Save America’s Treasures grant.
“I’m not against the project,” Kronick said. “I’m not against the grant and spending $500,000 of the city funds to get the job done — I just don’t believe it comes from the free cash.”
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath points out one of his favorite features, a skylight, on the third floor of the historic Springside House at Springside Park in Pittsfield, where the city’s parks department used to be housed.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Pittsfield officials must secure a match from the City Council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city has been awarded for the project.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, left, Justine Dodds, center, the city’s Head of Community Development, and Jim McGrath, right, Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hold a press conference in Tyer's office at City Hall to talk about their plan for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Jim McGrath, left, Pittsfield’s park, open space and natural resource program manager, and Justine Dodds, center, the city’s head of community development, and Mayor Linda Tyer, right, hold a press conference in Tyer's office at City Hall on Tuesday to talk about the plan for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, look through the collection of signs and memorabilia that was collected from when the Springside House was the home of the city’s Parks Department, during a walk-through of the historic building in Pittsfield.
Rooms of the Springside House were used for years by different clubs and organizations like the Pittsfield Speed Skating Club, as well as different city offices and departments within the Parks Department.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath explains that attending to leaks and structural weaknesses inside the historic Springside House will be the first things addressed when the funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant are allocated.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
The original tin ceilings are among the aspects of the Springside House that Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath hopes to be able to restore as the project of preserving and renovating the property moves forward with the help of the Save America’s Treasures grant.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath leads the way through the historic Springside House at Springside Park in Pittsfield, where the city’s parks department used to be housed.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath holds an emergency telephone used by the city’s civil defense in WWII, at the Springside House, where a branch of the civil defense was housed.
Photos: Plans for use of Save America's Treasures grant funds at Springside House
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath points out one of his favorite features, a skylight, on the third floor of the historic Springside House at Springside Park in Pittsfield, where the city’s parks department used to be housed.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Pittsfield officials must secure a match from the City Council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city has been awarded for the project.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, left, Justine Dodds, center, the city’s Head of Community Development, and Jim McGrath, right, Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hold a press conference in Tyer's office at City Hall to talk about their plan for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Jim McGrath, left, Pittsfield’s park, open space and natural resource program manager, and Justine Dodds, center, the city’s head of community development, and Mayor Linda Tyer, right, hold a press conference in Tyer's office at City Hall on Tuesday to talk about the plan for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, look through the collection of signs and memorabilia that was collected from when the Springside House was the home of the city’s Parks Department, during a walk-through of the historic building in Pittsfield.
Rooms of the Springside House were used for years by different clubs and organizations like the Pittsfield Speed Skating Club, as well as different city offices and departments within the Parks Department.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath explains that attending to leaks and structural weaknesses inside the historic Springside House will be the first things addressed when the funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant are allocated.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
The original tin ceilings are among the aspects of the Springside House that Pittsfield’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath hopes to be able to restore as the project of preserving and renovating the property moves forward with the help of the Save America’s Treasures grant.
To begin the interior restoration and renovation of the Springside House, Mayor Linda Tyer and Jim McGrath, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager, hope to secure a match from the city council for the $500,000 Save America’s Treasures grant that the city received to restore the Springside House at Springside Park.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath leads the way through the historic Springside House at Springside Park in Pittsfield, where the city’s parks department used to be housed.
Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath holds an emergency telephone used by the city’s civil defense in WWII, at the Springside House, where a branch of the civil defense was housed.
The Pittsfield Parks Department left the 1850s-era Springside House in 2007 and moved to City Hall. The city has been awarded a federal grant to help restore the interior and exterior of the building.
It's the terms of the National Park grant that prompted the split vote. Municipalities that receive the grant funds must commit to match the grant dollars with their own money.
Staff from the city’s community development department told the councilors they didn’t learn that the match was required until late in the process — after they had already reached out to Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren for support and submitted their application.
“We didn’t know this when we were originally seeking these funds with the congressmen,” Jim McGrath, the city's parks, open space and natural resource program manager, said during the meeting.
“We only became aware of this after we were told that we were in line for the award and then we had to step back and say ‘OK, what is our strategy?’”
Finance director Matthew Kerwood told the committee that the city really only has three ways to match the money.
The first would be to raise funds through the city budget. Kronick suggested there might be a way to add the $500,000 for the match into the budget without raising the overall budget amount — and thus property taxes — but Kerwood disagreed.
The second option would be to take on debt for the project, a move the city has made for the Springside House before. Kerwood said the kind of debt the city would take out would carry a 20-year term meaning taxpayers would pay for the project for the length of the term.
One of the hawthorns bushes of the Springside Park planting is set by Enrico Di Georgis of the Pittsfield Parks Department. Another employee, Floryann Radgowski, carries a pail of water to moisten the soil. A total of 162 flowering hawthorn bushes, of 21 varieties were planted. April 30, 1943.
EAGLE FILE PHOTO
One of the hawthorns bushes of the Springside Park planting is set by Enrico Di Georgis of the Pittsfield Parks Department. Another employee, Floryann Radgowski, carries a pail of water to moisten the soil. A total of 162 flowering hawthorn bushes, of 21 varieties were planted. April 30, 1943.
On Sept. 15 1967, these does took up residence as charter members of the Springside Park Zoo. They lived in the half-acre reserve until the end of October, when they were moved to the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield for the winter. In July 1968, the deer population was increased to four, following the birth of a new fawn.
EAGLE FILE PHOTO
On Sept. 15 1967, these does took up residence as charter members of the Springside Park Zoo. They lived in the half-acre reserve until the end of October, when they were moved to the Forest Park Zoo in Springfield for the winter. In July 1968, the deer population was increased to four, following the birth of a new fawn.
Three children observe a pheasant at the Springside Park Zoo at Springside Park, July, 1968. The Department of Parks and Recreation had successfully hatched 100 pheasant eggs that year and added them to the zoo enclosure.
EAGLE FILE PHOTO
Three children observe a pheasant at the Springside Park Zoo at Springside Park, July, 1968. The Department of Parks and Recreation had successfully hatched 100 pheasant eggs that year and added them to the zoo enclosure.
Kerwood also added that the city takes out tax-exempt bonds and that if the city leased building space to an outside organization after renovations were complete — which city leaders say they plan to do — then those bonds would be in jeopardy.
The final option, Kerwood said, would be to use free cash, which would pull from money already in city accounts.
“As the legislative body you get to decide as to how to appropriate the match,” Kerwood told the committee. “We have made a recommendation. We believe it is sound, we believe it is solid, we believe it is prudent and financially the right thing to do.”
Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.