Springside House has seen better days. Pittsfield wants to bring that luster back

PITTSFIELD — Thanks to a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service, Pittsfield’s Springside House will be restored to its original beauty.
The house, built in 1860 and donated to the city in 1949, was once a beloved community space and served as the headquarters of the parks department until 2007.
“That's where folks came to sign up for baseball and to interface with the parks department,” said James McGrath, the city's open space and natural resource program. “There was a meeting space at the Springside house that was utilized by the Park Commission and many other organizations. We hope to replicate that in the future.”
Civil Defense uniforms still hang on the upper floor of Springside House. After the city bought the Springside house from the city in 1940, it served as headquarters for the Parks Department and Civil Defense.
James McGrath, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager for the city of Pittsfield, is restoring the Springside house as part of the city’s living history. Recent renovations to Springside House include a new roof, modern storm windows, fresh paint and a new foundation. The wrap around porch is also made of fresh and safe new materials.
McGrath said the federal grant was an important step. “Those are the funds that we will be using to hire an architect to help with the interior designs, and then move into the initial renovation work,” he said. “It won't help complete all of the interior work that's needed, but it's a great start for us.”
Once renovated, the three-story building will likely include a community meeting space on the first floor, highlighting the history of Springside Park and the park system. McGrath said there are plans to find a year-round tenant to generate revenue and keep up with maintenance costs.
Restorations began in 2015, first focusing on the exterior: a new coat of paint, a new roof, new windows, a rebuilt foundation and drainage improvements.
The parks department is working with Pittsfield’s mayor and finance director to find required matching funds. “We anticipate bringing the grant forward to the City Council for approval. There is a required match from the city of the same amount,” McGrath said.
There is no set timeline or budget for the renovation, in part due to the historical nature of the building, McGrath said.