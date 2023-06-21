Mountain bike group and the city of Pittsfield reach a compromise on proposed Springside Park pump track

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association and city officials have just about hammered out an agreement for the creation of a 2.3-acre skills course and pump track in Springside Park.

The draft agreement, which still needs signatures and dates from both parties, was presented Tuesday night at the Parks Commission meeting. Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the draft with the understanding that the signed document would come back to them for a final approval.

The draft memorandum of understanding says that NEMBA will be responsible for fundraising for the construction of the park, presenting the city with a fully engineered design, insuring the park and all park maintenance for the life of the course.

The city will be responsible for putting the construction contract for the building of the park out to bid and supervising and overseeing the construction.

The proposed memo took nearly a year-and-a-half to complete after the commission gave its approval to the project in December 2021. City officials said that one of the sticking points was spelling out who would be responsible for deconstructing the park if it falls out of use or into disrepair.

The city’s stance was that responsibility should fall on NEMBA. City officials asked that once NEMBA receives a quote for the cost of decommissioning the course, they put that amount in an escrow account accessible by the city.

Jim McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resource program manager, told the commission that NEMBA pushed back on that request and questioned whether it made sense for the city to hold on to that money in perpetuity.

The two sides struck a compromise: NEMBA will place the full cost of tearing down the pump track into an account at the start of construction. After five years the city will return half of that account to NEMBA and after 10 years the remaining balance will be given back to the organization.

“If they go 10 years, it’s ours,” parks commissioner Anthony DeMartino, who was part of the negotiations, said. "They’ve proven that they’ve done their due diligence and should we as a city determine that we want to remove it or if it falls into disrepair, that becomes our responsibility.”