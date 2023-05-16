A plan to restore Springside Pond passed the Pittsfield Parks Commission, pending a federal permit for sediment removal

PITTSFIELD — A major “reclamation project” at Springside Pond will fix a dam, remove sediment, and introduce a number of improvements to make the pond more accessible.
During a presentation Tuesday at the city’s Parks Commission, James McGrath, the city’s park, open space and natural resources manager, explained that a dam at the pond had been breached and its continued deterioration has reduced the water level over time. This has resulted in sediment buildup and the spread of cattail plants throughout the water body.
The proposed plan would repair the dam so the pond could hold water again, dredge the built-up sediment and remove cattails to make about half of its area open water.
The pond had previously been used as a wading pool by the city, and as an open water pond for fishing and frog catching, McGrath said. It also hosted a skating rink, picnicking and summer concerts in the past.
Among the biggest changes is a proposed sidewalk on Springside Avenue that will take visitors up to the pond, and a boardwalk that will allow visitors to walk across the water itself.
A number of improvements will also be made near the pond, including the installation of benches, picnic tables and birdhouses.
McGrath said many of the improvements will be focused on encouraging city residents to spend more time at the pond. But the removal of sediment and reintroduction of native plants near the water will also help to improve its health.
“As much as this pond is a recreational asset, it’s also an ecological asset,” McGrath said. “We’re trying to not only improve the recreational opportunities here, but the ecological function as well.”
The project will receive an allocation of $650,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, but is currently only projected to cost $463,840 to complete. McGrath said he doesn’t expect all of the money to be spent, but the approved amount will allow some breathing room for inflated costs on construction materials.
Plans have been in the works to revitalize the pond since 1999, McGrath said, when a feasibility study was done to assess restoring the pond’s watersheds. Other projects have been prioritized over it, McGrath said, and funding has not always been readily available.
McGrath said that sediment removed from the pond would be dewatered and used to fill in the space left by the park’s fire suppression cistern, which was demolished after a child fell through its roof in 2019. The cistern was originally built by General Electric in the early 1900s to hold 1 million gallons of water.
McGrath said that there is still one hurdle to clear before work can begin: a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. McGrath said that because of the amount of sediment being removed from the pond, the federal agency needs to sign off on the project’s logistics.
A filing to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections indicates that the project will dredge 1,300 cubic yards of sediment from the pond.
McGrath said that he’s not sure where that places the city for a timeline — the federal approval could happen anywhere between a month or six months, he estimated — but hopes that work can begin this fall.
Robert Fournier, project manager for SK Design Group, said the project would probably take about three months to complete.
The Parks Commission accepted the proposal unanimously.