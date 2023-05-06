Repairs for Old Town Hall, St. Andrew's Chapel on the ballot in Washington

WASHINGTON — Two of this town’s rarely used buildings — one plain, one fancy — might get some attention in the coming year if voters approve spending for them at annual town meeting Wednesday.
Both structures are on Washington Mountain Road.
The simple one, Old Town Hall, stands in the middle of the Old Town Hall cemetery. The early 1800s structure stands in the footprint of a church that burned and was rebuilt across the road, which explains its surrounding cemetery.
The structure has a small foyer, possibly with a privy, a small room and a large meeting room with windows on each side, as well as pews and side benches.
Impeding use, Select Board Chair Kent Lew said, there is no permanent heat source in the building and no light other what the large windows allow in, although there’s a wood stove and a coal stove inside. Neither are hooked up.
That building is used annually for an event called the Reunion of Sons and Daughters of Washington, dating back to when a resident of Washington bought up local farms to create a game preserve in the area that is now the Washington State Forest in 1909. It has been held every year except for "a few years" during World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the town's website. Each year, former residents of those farms gather for a picnic in September held on private property near the railroad depot. Newer activities at the event include a baking contest where the attendees eat the entries following judging.
Carol Lew, who does research as a volunteer for the town’s historical commission, said she was told by the late Russell Simmons, who was a town official and lived on a farm on Simmons Road, that, “In snowy weather, he would snowshoe up here to start a fire on voting days.”
The Old Town Hall has a ballot box and a wooden hexagonal device that may have been used for the town’s jury selection.
There is a map dating to 1853 of Berkshire County on one wall and some yellowed newspaper clippings from The Eagle and from The Boston Sunday Post about Washington’s Town Meeting. One photo bears the caption, “I think I feel a speech coming on. Honestly I do.”
The fancier building, St. Andrew's Chapel, built in 1899, was part of Bucksteep Manor originally and was used by summer residents, later functioning as part of a retreat for clergy in the Episcopal Diocese.
In 1978, the town acquired the chapel from the diocese.
Over the years it has been used for weddings and funerals. In recent years, use of the chapel has tapered off — complicated by a lack of parking and public access. However two families sing carols each winter at the building, which is heated with a pellet stove.
At Wednesday’s annual town meeting, voters will decide whether to appropriate funds to refurbish the stained glass windows, make repairs, including repointing the stone chapel, and pursue an easement with the owner of neighboring Bucksteep Manor, which might make the option of using the building more attractive.
Most of the chapel’s stained glass windows are simply colored glass, but one set of windows features images of St. Andrew bearing a cross and another set has a series of complicated designs.
Inside, the pews are intact, as is the altar, and there is an electric organ made by the Estey Organ Company of Brattleboro, Vt.
The warrant articles regarding the repairs for the chapel and Old Town Hall are written deliberately vague, said Kent Lew, to allow for flexibility in their use.
“Let’s figure out a reasonable amount of money to put toward repairs,” Lew said, “And then leave it to our building coordinator to identify which are the most important and see how much he can get done between the two buildings.”