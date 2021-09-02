Three inmates and four staff members at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the three inmates who tested positive are vaccinated, according to the sheriff's office, as are two of the four staff members.
"I don't think we're in a crisis mode right now," said Sheriff Thomas Bowler. "But we're going to continue to follow the processes we've been following, and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines."
About 80 to 85 percent of jail staff and 60 percent of inmates are vaccinated, according to Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan. The sheriff's office said inmate vaccination levels are lower in part because the population changes daily.
Sheridan told The Eagle that the three inmates are in "medical isolation." Among the staff cases, three tested positive in August and one in September, according to Sheridan.
Inmates have almost no in-person contact with the public, which means a staff member likely brought the virus into the facility amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County.
"We've done a great job keeping COVID at bay for 18 months," said Bowler "It's difficult because the only people who have access to the public are our staff. We educate them every single day to be smart when they're out in the community, because they have to come back to work every day in our facility and there are other people at risk."
The jail received negative test results on almost all members of the housing pod where the first inmate case was reported, said Sheriff Thomas Bowler, though a small number of inmates refused the tests.
Bowler said the jail might perform another round of testing on the inmates who tested negative. He added that pods have no contact with other members of their housing unit, except through staff.
Prior to this cluster, the jail had only one inmate test positive during the pandemic, and that inmate was in quarantine after arrival from another facility, according to Bowler. He said 15 to 17 staff had tested positive throughout the pandemic.
Francine Bailey-Hooks, the mother of a fully vaccinated inmate who got infected, was frustrated that her son had almost certainly been exposed to the virus by a staff member.
"There's no way he could've gotten it any other way," she told The Eagle.
The jail does not allow in-person visitors, except for non-contact visits, behind glass, with legal counsel. New arrivals also remain in quarantine for 14 days, according to the institution's website.
Bailey-Hooks said her 32-year-old son, who tested positive on Tuesday, has asthma and hypertension, both risk factors for severe illness from COVID-19. He had previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she said.
When her son first called her, he had a cough and felt unwell. Bailey-Hooks said that he was worried because he did not have access to any fluids, other than cold water, or any medications such as Tylenol, in his isolation unit.
“He sounded really bad,” she said. “I said, ‘You gotta drink a lot of fluids.’ He said, ‘Mom, that's why I called. I can’t get anything.’”
By Wednesday, he had developed a fever, chills and body aches, Bailey-Hooks said. At that point, he received Tylenol and fluids from the medical staff, she said.
Inmates who test positive are moved to medical isolation pods – negative air pressure rooms – and are monitored by security and medical staff, according to Sheridan.
Sheridan said medical staff conduct visual assessments, and check vitals, including lung sounds, oxygen levels and temperature. Staff also give inmates Tylenol every four hours, he said, as well as "extra soups and fluids."
Bowler told The Eagle that none of the inmates were sick enough to require hospitalization, as of Thursday evening.
Though relieved that her son was receiving care, Bailey-Hooks said she was still worried that he would not be monitored closely enough.
"I just don't want to think of the worst," she said. "COVID can go left immediately. You can get respiratory distress in a second."
The outbreak at the jail comes as cases continue to rise across Massachusetts and Berkshire County. The seven-day rolling average of cases in the county has ticked up to 32, a rate on par with the middle of last November, before the vaccination campaign began.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,000 inmates in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, and 20 have died, according to data aggregated by the COVID Prison Project.