Starting Thursday commuters should expect slowdowns on Route 7 in Lanesborough

Starting Thursday, Route 7 in Lanesborough will undergo paving north of the center of town to the New Ashford line. Drivers should expect slowdowns.

LANESBOROUGH — Drivers can expect slowdowns on a scarified section of Route 7 for about a week as paving begins Thursday.

After paving that section of road, which extends from north of the center of town to the New Ashford line, work on other items will start, according to Judith Reardon Riley, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

“In August, high friction surface course will be placed on a small, curved section of Route 7 near Bailey Road,” Reardon Riley wrote in an email to The Eagle. “This is designed to increase driver safety on the curved portion of the roadway.”

Additional remaining work on this project includes pavement markings for bike lanes, reflectorized pavement markers, milled rumble strips and loam and seed.

