LEE — A state Land Court judge will rule whether to toss out an appeal to disallow a retail recreational marijuana store at the Lee/Lenox town line.
Justice Kevin T. Smith has taken under advisement the Lee Select Board and developer Forest Wilde LLC asking to dismiss the case brought by the LakeHouse Inn, whose owners say the Select Board in May "exceeded its authority" in granting the developers a special permit for the project.
The developers plan to convert the former Cork 'N Hearth restaurant into a manufacturing/retail cannabis operation sandwiched between Laurel Lake and Route 20.
The town and Forest Wilde want the judge to nix the appeal because the plaintiffs didn't pay the filing fee by the June 1 deadline. The inn owners did submit the actual court documents by June 1.
"Paying of the fee is what I have to look at," Smith told both parties during Thursday's hearing, via Zoom. "There's a lot of Land Court cases that address this issue."
Town counsel Jeremia Pollard said the state statute is clear: "They have to be on time."
LakeHouse Inn owners William and Marlee Barry, and innkeepers Maggy Barry Gavin and Cody Gavin, claim that the Select Board approved a special permit for Forest Wilde in May based on incomplete information from the developer. The plaintiffs' primary objection is the board not taking into account what the plaintiffs would be an adverse impact of vehicles entering and exiting the proposed pot shop parking lot.
"This has nothing to do with marijuana; it has to do with traffic," William Barry told the court.
If Smith allows the case to continue, he said he would set a trial date soon. But, he encouraged both parties to work out their differences.
"Talking together at the beginning saves a lot of time and money," he said.
In a separate issue, Lenox officials want the developer to apply for a permit from the Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals because a very small piece of the restaurant property lies within the Lenox boundary, next to the Lenox town beach parking lot.