STOCKBRIDGE — The town’s harvester, mounted on a pontoon and resembling a barge, tipped over in the lake shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to police and town officials.
The operator, who was not immediately identified, was unhurt, and the harvester was towed back to the town’s boat launch ramp off Interlaken Road (Route 183), said Select Board Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey.
There were no reports of any oil leakage from the boat, she said. But, state Department of Environmental Protection officials were notified immediately, and they are expected on the scene before nightfall, McCaffrey told The Eagle.
Out of an abundance of caution, police cleared the town beach, she added.
“The boat started listing to one side; eventually, it hit the tipping point and flipped over,” said McCaffrey, who was on the scene at midafternoon along with Fire Chief Vincent Garofoli and other officials.
There is no official cause for the tip-over, she said, pending a “postmortem.” But, there were early indications that there had been a slow leak into the pontoon, causing it to take on water.
“It was a very slow process, but eventually it caused the boat to tip over, McCaffrey said.
This story will be updated.