Stockbridge Bowl group backs off planned use of herbicide to fight weeds

STOCKBRIDGE — As invasive weeds continue to pop up in sections of Stockbridge Bowl, the association representing more than 400 area homeowners and other groups has revised its proposed plan of attack.

The 25-member Stockbridge Bowl Association board of directors voted last weekend to suspend its goal of treating the entire lake with the herbicide fluridone.

Instead, it now proposes spot treatment of Eurasian Watermilfoil, subject to state environmental and local government approvals. Pat Kennelly, group's president, told The Eagle that the earliest date for its recommended use of a newer, more targeted herbicide, ProcellaCOR, would be next summer.

“ProcellaCOR seems like the better choice because it’s more targeted to milfoil and seems like a more elegant solution,” she pointed out. “We can do as much or as little as is warranted at a given time.”

“This approach provides much more flexibility for application, timing and cost, and avoids the need for full lake treatment,” she said. “There are certainly obstacles to surmount in this endeavor. This decision is not going to please everyone.”

Among other steps the board approved:

• The association will help the town work with engineering firm GZA Geoenvironmental to complete plans for hydraulic dredging of the lake, with updated cost estimates, a timeline of 2024 at the earliest, and potential additional town funding on top of about $1.7 million gathered by the association and the town.

• The association will help the town obtain more robust harvesting that will allow additional mechanical cutting of weeds and nuisance native plants beyond the 10 acres allowed under the existing town and state permit.