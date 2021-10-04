STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Bowl Association’s latest effort to set up a weed-control project for the lake is meeting new resistance from skeptical town boards leery of chemical treatment solutions.
The story so far: After years of legal wrangling over a proposed, widely used herbicide to cut down invasive Eurasian Milfoil infestation, the Berkshire Superior Court cited the town’s Conservation Commission for contempt of court last November for continued opposition to the fluridone herbicide treatment plan first approved by Judge John Agostini in December 2019.
• The association and town reached a settlement last January outlining a multi-year project to identify areas of the state-owned lake for chemical treatments. But tests this past summer failed to identify sufficient weed growth in the identified test plots, since the state requires protection of native, non-invasive plants.
Why it matters now: The association wants to change the test sites planned for next May. The project would use an underwater camera and GPS surveys to identify the best test plots after divers pull out plant-stem samples.
• Seeking Select Board and Conservation Commission coordination with the town at a recent, highly contentious joint meeting, the association’s new president, Pat Kennelly, encountered strong pushback from board member Patrick White and Conservation Commission members.
• White and commission member Charlotte “Sally” Underwood-Miller suggested Kennelly was trying to “cherry-pick” new test sites to meet the state’s 50 percent milfoil infestation threshold. White stated that while test surveys identified weed invasions in 2018, similar infestations were not found in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Select
• Board Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey noted the state’s requirement to avoid lakeshore areas where rare, endangered snails dwell.
What they’re saying: “We’re trying to abide with the requirements the Department of Environmental Protection has put upon us of what test areas will actually meet their standards,” said Kennelly, the SBA president.
• “Our plan is to survey the entire lake, collect the data and to present the test plots to the town, said Domenic Meringolo, project manager for SOLitude Lake Management, which would apply the herbicide tests and treatments.
• “This seems sort of like looking for a problem,” said Select Board member White.
• “It bothers me a lot that we’re going to move the test plot to get the result you want,” Conservation Commission member Underwood-Miller declared.
What’s at stake: Weed control is part of the town’s overall lake management ecological restoration plan, and White maintains that dredging is the top priority. Kennelly asserts that herbicide and dredging can be done “in parallel.”
What’s next: Depending on next season’s test results, the earliest that the fluridone herbicide could be applied to targeted portions of the lake would be spring and summer of 2023.