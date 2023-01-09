Why the return of Stockbridge documents is being hailed as a victory 'for all tribal nations'

STOCKBRIDGE — It took an act of the Legislature, but a valuable set of 18th century documents will be restored to their rightful owners: Members of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of the Mohicans.

“This is not only our victory, but also one for all Tribal Nations who seek the return of Native American Archival Materials,” representatives of the group said.

The documents were discovered in March 2021 during a cleanup of the old Town Hall on the Village Green in Stockbridge.

According to state law, town documents from before 1870 cannot be transferred without local voter approval, followed by an act of the Legislature. In May 2021, local voters voted in favor of the return of the material. Tribal members resided in the town from 1737 to 1783.

State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, advanced the bill authorizing the transfer. It was approved in the State House during the final days of Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

The documents discovered by Chris Marsden, then the Stockbridge facilities manager, were signed by Chief Popewannehah "John" Konkapot and other leaders of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band, which now is the sole owner of the material.

Some of Marsden’s ancestors, who worked for Pilling Contractors, built the old Town Hall in 1902, which has been vacant since local government offices moved into the former Stockbridge Plain School in 2007. Also, a book of Native American records pertaining to the tribe was found by Town Clerk Terri Iemolini.

Representatives of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community hailed the pending transfer as historic. “These historic records tell the story of our ancestral heads of state,” they said. “It is a rare occurrence to see records of this nature returned to a Tribe since much of our historical documents remain in external repositories located thousands of miles away from the people who need them the most.”

“It is our hope that other records repositories and archives will seek to do the same so that we can once again tell our story from our own voice,” said a statement approved by the tribal council. It expressed thanks to Marsden, local historian Rick Wilcox, the Select Board, Pignatelli and others who helped repatriate the documents.

Wilcox, a former police chief and specialist in researching the tribe’s history in Stockbridge, described “a quite good relationship between the tribe and the town.”

“What’s wonderful is that the tribe is going to have documents from the time they were in Stockbridge and they don’t have any of those now,” he told The Eagle Monday. “It speaks so well of the town, the residents and people in the area in general who have developed a knowledge base and an interest in that history that’s long been ignored and not even included in the town.”

“It’s a giant step forward in terms of having a piece of their culture returned to the tribe,” Wilcox said. “What makes it so meaningful is that it’s a part of history and they can actually see and touch it and know from the documents what unfolded in Stockbridge in that time period.”

Pignatelli said it was important to him to support the return of documents. "Understanding our history is a gift and something that binds us all together, and these documents were a part of that history,” he said.

In a statement, Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White called it "an honor to bring together town and tribe, and foster a spirit of reconciliation and renewal.” On behalf of the board, he credited Tribal Historic Preservation Manager Bonney Hartley, based on Williamstown, and officials and townspeople for supporting the repatriation.

TIMELINE OF STOCKBRIDGE-MUNSEE MOHICAN NATION 1734: The 125-member Mohican tribe arrives at Indian Town (later, Stockbridge) from its ancestral homelands in New York's Upper Hudson Valley.

1736: John Sergeant, a European settler, creates a mission house to promote Christianity.

1737: A land grant signed by Massachusetts Bay Colony "Governour" Jonathan Belcher, on behalf of King George II, gave 1/60th of the territory each to Rev. Sergeant, Schoolmaster Timothy Woodbridge and four English families, a total of 2,304 of 23,040 acres, with the rest designated as communal land for the Housatannuck tribe, including Chief Popewannehah "John" Konkapot, the town's original settler. The tribe was known as the "Stockbridge Indians.”

1783-early 1800s: More European colonists force the tribe to move westward, first to Oneida, N.Y., where it renamed a settlement there as New Stockbridge, then to Indiana's White River Valley, where land it had been promised was occupied already by white families.

1822: After the tribe lost its next base, at Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin, a settlement it also renamed Stockbridge, most members moved to their current home within the Menominee Nation in northern Wisconsin, where the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation was formed by treaty in 1856.

Today: There are about 1,500 members in the federally recognized tribe of blended Mohican and Munsee natives, who are both Algonquians. About 750 are direct descendants of the Stockbridge Mohicans, governed by a seven-member Tribal Council elected by the community on a 25,000-acre reservation in Bartelme and Red Springs, Wis. The tribe operates the Stockbridge-Munsee Health and Wellness Center, Mohican North Star Casino and Pine Hills Golf Course. SOURCES: Bonney Hartley, Historic Preservation Manager; Rick Wilcox, local historian.

"To our tribe, having actual tangible documents such as this in hand is very meaningful and restorative to our cultural heritage,” Hartley has said.

The Mohican presence

The Mohican presence, more than 25,000 strong in the Hudson and Housatonic valleys by 1600, dates back thousands of years, according to the official tribal history. In 1609, the tribe made its first contact with Dutch colonial settlers.

“In 1734, the Mohican Nation faced the difficult decision to relocate the seat of their government to their territory in the Berkshires and accept a Christian Missionary there,” the historical retrospective said. During the Mission Period, Mohican leaders invited other related Tribal Nations, including chieftains of Munsee-speaking Lenape.

“The Indian Town (Stockbridge) mission community included English colonists with the expectation to co-exist and co-govern with the Mohicans,” the council stated. “However, lands held by the Mohicans surrounding Indian Town and later Indian Town itself was soon taken over despite adopting European lifeways and other forms of capitulation, such as adopting the title of ‘Stockbridge Indians.’ ”

After supporting European colonists in the Revolutionary War, with tribal members serving in major confrontations including the Battle of Bunker Hill, the tribe was forced out by the colonial settlers and relocated to Oneida territory in western New York, 185 miles away. Members formed the New Stockbridge community in 1784, often revisiting the original Stockbridge in Berkshire County.

One-third of the tribe moved west in 1818 to Indiana’s White River Valley, joining the Lenape and Miami communities. After the remainder of the tribe in New York state was dispossessed in 1829, the entire community moved to Wisconsin (then the Northwest Territory).

“Through the Treaty of 1856, the tribe’s reservation was established where the seat of their government and community of approximately 1,500 enrolled tribal members still remains today,” the tribal council stated. About 750 members are direct descendants of the Stockbridge Mohicans.

'Central' documents

The federally recognized tribe of blended Mohican and Munsee natives is governed by a seven-member Tribal Council elected by the community based on a 25,000-acre reservation in the towns of Red Springs and Bartelme in Shawano County, Wisconsin.

The tribal nation operates several businesses, including the Stockbridge-Munsee Health and Wellness Center, North Star Mohican Casino and Pine Hills Golf Course.

"As a community that has been uprooted and displaced many times over, so many important archives and heirlooms have been separated from us as we were focused on survival," Hartley, the tribal historic preservation manager, pointed out. "Receiving the Stockbridge documents back honors our ancestors and all they went through, and is meaningful and uplifting to us today."

In a message to town leaders in 2021, she pointed out that "both documents are historically and culturally central to the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican people. They possess a sense of pride and connection to our ancestors." She noted that the 10 sachems — chiefs — who signed one of the documents are direct ancestors of living members in the tribal nation.

The names include Konkapot, Aupaumut and Naunaneecannuck, Hartley's ancestor.

A second document from a proprietor meeting "gives a sense of the daily transactions our people were going through as they sought to remain in Stockbridge," Hartley commented.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Nation preserves the 1739 Meetinghouse site on Main Street and has organized archaeological digs at the site of a 1783 Ox Roast feast along the Housatonic River.