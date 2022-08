This aerial photo shows an area of the Stockbridge Bowl. Some officials in Stockbridge are proposing to exempt full-time residents from a portion of their property taxes, shifting the burden to part-time residents, some of whom own properties around the Bowl. One part-time resident said the idea who hurt people in the Mahkeenac Heights community of 50 homes above Stockbridge Bowl, adding, "This is an entry-level second-homeowner community.”