STOCKBRIDGE — There is a free lunch — once a year.
It’s an eagerly awaited downtown community tradition dating back 50 years, revived this week for the first time in three years.
Collaborating with the town’s Senior Center Director Christina McCarthy, the Red Lion Inn, decked out in Christmas season finery, hosted a free lunch for the town’s many seniors.
Nearly 100 attended the buffet holiday repast on Tuesday, continuing a tradition that began in 1972 when the venerable inn and watering hole was owned by Jack and Jane Fitzpatrick.
The event, suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a sit-down lunch some years and a dinner at other times, said Select Board Chairman Patrick White. He calculated that the Red Lion has provided as many as 4,500 meals over the past half-century.
“It’s a wonderful tradition, and it’s a real honor to be a part of it,” White said. He noted that despite the pandemic, the inn provided take-out meals last year instead of opening the main dining room.
“Having you in our community, in our hotel, having you think of this place as your home away from home is incredibly important to us and it has been to the generations preceding us,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO and founder of Main Street Hospitality, which operates the Red Lion and multiple other inns for the Fitzpatrick Companies. “It’s something we want to celebrate all the time. It’s an honor to have you here every year, but particularly this year, back in person.”
White read a proclamation approved by the Select Board expressing appreciation for the inn as a “celebrated iconic institution valued by residents and visitors alike” which plays “a vital role in our community and local economy.” It has employed countless local youths and adults, in many cases their first jobs “building their character, providing experience and supporting local families,” he noted.
Anticipating 2023, Eustis pointed out that the year will mark the 250th anniversary of the Red Lion’s founding as a stagecoach stop on the Hartford to Boston route, and many celebrations will be planned.
It was established as a small tavern by Silas Pepoon. The Red Lion Inn quickly became a community gathering place for angry citizens passing resolutions protesting England’s repressive Acts of Intolerance. They also pledged to boycott British goods.
Throughout the colonial years and the early days of the Republic, the Inn participated fully in the busy life of a then-remote community, according to a history of the establishment.