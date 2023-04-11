If you see the 'Flurry Fighter' plowing streets next winter, know it got its name from these creative fourth graders at Crosby Elementary School

When the weather delivers a powerful punch, who gets the call?
The "Flurry Fighter."
That’s what Danielle Bradley's fourth graders at Crosby Elementary named a state-owned snowplow as part of a contest put on by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
On Monday in front of the school, the plow was parked in celebration. Its new name, above a pair of boxing gloves, was emblazoned on its side. As Bradley’s youngsters filed out to see it, they had the opportunity to put a face – er, blade – to a name.
The Crosby group was one of just 12 classes to win out of 926 name-the-plow entries across the state, Mike Fabiano, District 1 Maintenance Engineer for MassDOT, said. He arranged for the visit by the bright yellow plow, which is housed at the Pittsfield Highway Department and plays an integral role in the state’s snow removal efforts around the city.
The winning effort mimicked the teamwork of emergency crews in bad weather, as fourth-grader Lily Yuknis explained:
“Well, one of us put ‘flurry.’ And then another one of us picked ‘fighter’ and then Ms. Bradley looked through them and she decided to put flurry and fighter together and that’s how we created our name.”
Bradley said the students had narrowed it down to about 12 names when they decided on Flurry Fighter.
Candy Allessio, the school’s principal, said a sign bearing the name would also be posted near the entrance to the building. Other winning names across the state, such as Sled Zeppelin and Luke Snowalker, had similarly on-theme logos.
Some of the celebrating students said the name was a good fit for the plow because the big truck would spend its time battling winter storms. Maxton Powell struck into a fighting stance when he posed by the truck. His answer for why he liked the name was simple.
“It reminded me of boxing,” he said.
For others, the thought of copious amounts of snow that needed to be cleared made the name sing. Ethen Zama said when he thought of blizzards and flurries, his mind went somewhere specific.
“It reminds me of Canada," he said, "and how I want to go there.”
A classmate said that it reminded him of Alaska.
Khalessie Daury-Jackson was proud that the class worked together to come up with the name for the plow: “We literally came up with a giant name for one of the biggest things that’s going to help a million people in the wintertime.”