Suit claims plumbing company used flame torch to thaw a pipe, sparking fire at a Pittsfield home

PITTSFIELD — When someone used a flame torch to thaw a home's frozen pipe last winter, touching off a slow-burning fire, a city official advised homeowners who find themselves in similar binds to call a professional.

"Don’t use heat guns or torches," Deputy Fire Chief Ron Clement said at the time. "Call a licensed plumber instead to thaw your pipes."

But when the owner of 38 Beacon Ave. followed that advice later in a January 2022 deep freeze and called a professional, the result was a fire that caused just under $58,000 in damage. Now the homeowner's insurance company is suing the plumbing company for allegedly using the exact equipment that Clement warned about.

The homeowner called Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Berkshire County requesting that the company unfreeze his pipes. An employee was sent to the home.

The employee, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Berkshire Superior Court, "used a flame, torch or heat gun to thaw the frozen pipes."

But there was a problem: The pipes were near sawed wood and finished lumber in the basement.

After about an hour-and-a-half of work, according to the lawsuit, the employee left the Beacon Avenue house about 1 p.m.

When the homeowner returned from work about 6:30 p.m., he discovered a fire was smoldering in a void space near where the pipes had frozen.

He called the Pittsfield Fire Department, and firefighters put out the flames in about 30 minutes. The fire was ruled an accident.

Filed by the homeowner's insurance company, Preferred Mutual, against Mr. Rooter, the lawsuit claims the plumber breached its duty to properly perform its services, and is suing to recoup its payout with interest.

The suit demands a jury trial, though these matters are typically settled short of that step.