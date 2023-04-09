Allco Renewable Energy seeks variance from Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals to build solar array

Timeline

Key events in the long-running dispute over a possible commercial solar farm on a mostly residential site in Lenox:

2018: Proposed $10 million commercial solar project for 383 Housatonic St. is abandoned by a previous developer amid local opposition.

June 2020: The 46-acre hilltop property at the same location is sold to PLH Vineyard Sky, the real estate subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy, for $575,000, a steep discount from the original $10 million asking price.

October 2020: Because of wetlands issues, the Lenox Conservation Commission denies a requested second curb cut for PLH Vineyard Sky to access the agricultural land at the site.

November 2021: Parent company Allco and affiliate Ecos Energy sue the Conservation Commission in Berkshire Superior Court.

March 2022: PLH Vineyard Sky files a variance application with Lenox ZBA for the second curb cut.

July 2022: The ZBA approves a second curb cut, but access is limited to agricultural use of the land. For any future solar project, Allco or its subsidiaries would have to return to the zoning board.

January 2023: PLH Vineyard Sky applies for a variance to operate a solar facility on the farmland. Following several postponements, the Lenox ZBA schedules a hearing for May 3.

Source: Eagle files.