Allco Renewable Energy seeks variance from Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals to build solar array

LENOX — Solar farms are not allowed in residential zones. That’s the town’s bylaw — solar installations are only allowed “by right” in industrial areas.
But a major renewable energy developer plans to seek zoning board approval to build a 7.5-megawatt solar farm on 46 acres of agricultural land. And it’s almost entirely in a residential zone, except for frontage in the compact Lenox Dale industrial area.
The developer, Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. of New Haven, Conn., contends that state regulations allow solar arrays on farmland, overriding local laws.
So, Allco’s real estate affiliate, PLH Vineyard Sky LLC, is seeking a variance — meaning a deviation from the local law — from the Zoning Board of Appeals on May 3.
In June 2020, Allco Renewable, led by CEO Thomas Melone acquired the 383 Housatonic St. hilltop site through PLH Vineyard Sky for $575,000.
"The system would be utility-scale, designed to allow continued agricultural use of the land," Melone told The Eagle via e-mail on Friday. The system, expected to cost $9 million to $10 million to build, would generate enough energy to power about 1,300 homes, he said.
The energy would be sold directly to National Grid under the current plan, Melone explained. But he hopes to work with the town to achieve community benefits. He estimated that, if approved this spring, the solar array could begin operating sometime next year.
Last July, Allco won approval from the ZBA for a variance to gain access to the property from a new curb cut along Willow Creek Road, near the Lenox train station.
Because of federal and state court rulings on property rights, "it's very clear that for either agricultural use or solar panel construction, we have very little authority to regulate any petition, except for issues concerning safety," ZBA member Albert Harper, a forensic science attorney, pointed out at that hearing.
"If we deny this and it’s appealed, we are certainly looking at a lawsuit that we will lose," Harper cautioned the zoning board.
The company, through another affiliate, Ecos Energy based in Minneapolis, stated that it would hay the land to feed sheep in Connecticut used by Ecos to mow lawns at its solar installations. Ecos operates 37 solar farms across the nation.
Now, PLH Vineyard has applied to the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources for approval of agricultural solar units, according to Ecos Senior Project Manager Rodney Galton. He stated that the state agency has accepted the application for dual use of solar panels and farming.
The plan is to build a 7.5-megawatt solar facility on the hay field. Sheep would graze under the solar panels, Galton said, and all structures would meet solar setback requirements.
According to the application at the ZBA, access to the array would be from Willow Creek Road in the industrial zone. The state would require that the property continue agricultural use as long as the solar installation remains on the land.
In its decision last summer, the zoning board ruled that the land could only be used for agricultural purposes and that Melone’s companies would have to return with an application for any solar installation.