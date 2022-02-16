Dean Demary is ready to talk about his Tabboo hygiene stick — and other taboo topics

PITTSFIELD — Before his knee injury, before he got hooked on painkillers and, eventually, heroin, before he lost his wife and his home, before he wandered the city’s streets, robbed stores and friends and slept many a night in a dugout at Springside Park, Dean Demary had a very simple and — yes — intriguing question.
You might or might not wish to know about it.
Here goes:
“We have deodorant for our armpits, toothpaste and mouthwash for our mouth, shampoo for our hair,” he said, “but nothing for our butt and private parts. Why?”
Ten months ago, a hygiene stick of his own creation, called Tabboo, first rolled off a Midwest assembly line. Someone there was kind enough to send him a photo of it. There it was: the biodegradable packaging, the label with the starburst promise of all-day freshness, everything just as he had arranged.
Demary took one look at the photo and was so happy, he cried.
Now, here he is, on a Friday afternoon, sitting at a table at the Dunkin’ on Dalton Avenue. It’s the very same Dunkin’ in whose dumpster he used to climb in order to retrieve thrown-out food.
“You can ask me anything,” he says. “I’m an open book.”
It’s a complicated book.
But, in it, the 50-year-old man who laments that he had “never truly followed through on anything in my life” has followed through with a 30-year dream regarding cleanliness and the human undercarriage.
With the help of a friend who is an investor (Richard Carnevale, of MR Barbers in Pittsfield), Demary now is the owner of Tabboo, which looks like a typical deodorant stick.
First question: Is the world ready for Tabboo?
Demary says yes.
“Tell me I’m nuts I did this, and I’ll tell you you’re nuts you’re not using it,” says the former car salesman, the former timeshare salesman, the man who suspects that Tabboo eventually will make him a millionaire.
Why the spelling with two “Bs,”?
We cannot print Demary’s answer verbatim, only to say that he makes the point that private parts on men and women have slang derivatives beginning with a “B” that could stand a good swab with a specially made hygiene stick.
In total, 3,500 Tabboo units have sold, he says. If they haven’t already, attorneys in a patent office somewhere soon will be reading many pages of his application that necessarily get right down to business. The product has been “found effective for application around the human anus …”
Et cetera.
After trial and error, visions and revisions, Tabboo’s ingredients include almond oil, coconut oil, shea butter and magnesium — and, proudly, no aluminum. Demary is selling the hygiene sticks on his website, ShopTabboo.com, on Amazon and at A-Mart Convenience on North Street.
At Dunkin’, he’s not so much holding court as he is seizing court — with statements such as this, spoken in an outdoors voice filled with reason and rhyme:
“Stop accepting that that area is nasty, and change it, for $14.99,” he says. “The common-sense and logical question is, if you’re not Tabooing, what the hell are you doing?”
He says, “When it comes to hygiene, why do we leave our behind behind?”
His hair coiffed, his shirt and slacks ironed, a hygiene stick positioned on the table in front of him, he’s just getting started. He explains the “protective barrier” that Tabboo provides that will withstand rigorous midday wiping.
“You leave the restroom as clean as you were when you arrived — with Tabboo,” he says.
He has got plans to soon film a Tabboo commercial at Retro Fitness.
The story of Tabboo inevitably is entwined with the story of Dean Demary, who has been in The Eagle before, for good deeds and bad deeds. For heroics on the football field for Taconic High School in the late 1980s. For joining the sales team at the former Falcon Chevrolet, Cadillac and Oldsmobile dealership. For charges of drug possession. For helping to save the life of a 60-year-old man who had a heart attack in front of the auto dealership on East Street that Demary eventually would own and then lose.
For charges of assault and larceny. For inspirational words from the mouth of an addict.
He is the father of six children, ages 13 to 32, whom he never wishes to let down ever again. Because he is an open book, he surrenders the fact that he is getting his life in order, that there are many relationships in need of repair. He says he’s honoring agreements to pay tax bills and child care support that have piled up.
He’s single. He says he earns a good living now traveling the country for a company that helps its clients get out from under cumbersome timeshare agreements. He drives a white Audi with a “TABBOO” bumper sticker. He shares an apartment in Pittsfield with a friend. He is rebuilding his wardrobe. It smells Downy fresh, and he couldn’t be any happier about that.
It wasn’t long ago that everything he owned could fit into a Big Y shopping bag.
He says the story of Dean Demary begins with a difficult upbringing, “not much guidance”; that he was a victim of abuse; that he remains burdened with self-doubt and insecurities; that he was a “good kid who did some bad things”; that during adolescence he became a gym rat, a “tough guy,” as a defense mechanism; that he always lacked the “coping skills” of what he describes as “normal earthlings.”
He became a father at age 18. At age 19, he began serving a two-year jail sentence for drug possession. It wouldn’t be his only time in jail. And jail itself wouldn’t even be his lowest point in life. That would come beginning at age 36, he says, when a doctor prescribed him Percocet for a torn ACL.
He was making a six-figure salary at the time, selling timeshares locally. He and his wife at the time just recently had purchased a house on Tamie Way.
The Percocets led to the OxyContin, which led to heroin — and to a lot of lying and covering up, of losing jobs and relationships, and eventually to homelessness, rehab, relapse, repeat, repeat.
“It was as ugly as it can get,” Demary says. “I was running from ever dealing with ‘stuff’ my whole life. That pill was my solution. It made me think I was a better dad, a better salesman, a better husband. Oh, my god, that drug told me, ‘I’m your best friend. I make you better.’
“But, when your solution becomes your problem,” he says, “you’re screwed. I was doing the thing that was killing me as if my life depended on it.”
The open book still is being written. The last time he used heroin was Oct. 21.
Since that day, having nowhere to go, he found refuge and sobriety first at the 30-bed Clinical Stabilization Services Unit at Berkshire Medical Center, followed by the Alternative Living Centers’ addiction treatment center on First Street.
Demary says he understands that addiction amounts to a civil war in his mind. His life’s mission now, he says, is to align with the forces in his heart. Those forces include his children and his friends.
One of his sons recently told Demary that every time he relapses, it feels like a recurring death in the family. He said his daughter called him while he was in detox and said to him, “Dad, I love you. We can do this.”
She said “We.” He loves that she said “We.”
“I’m ready to stay clean forever,” Demary says, “one day at a time.”
He and Carnevale, his Tabboo business partner (who also is in recovery), share a goal to one day “open up a sober house that is affordable for everyone, including suffering homeless addicts,” Demary says.
But, in order to do that, Demary has this mission to fulfill, this curious, 30-year-old mission.
“Never get caught with your pants down without Tabboo!” he is saying, seizing court once again on an afternoon at Dunkin’.
He comes to the moment he has been waiting for. He grabs the Tabboo stick and uncaps it.
“Smell it,” he says. “What does it smell like?”
The open book, the author of his own story, leans in to answer his own question.
“Confidence,” he says.