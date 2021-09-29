PITTSFIELD — The city's chief school official vowed to issue extended suspensions for any students involved in a fight following a brawl Tuesday at Taconic High School.

"This type of behavior is not acceptable in our homes," Pittsfield Public School District Superintendent Joseph Curtis said in a letter and video to the school community. "It is not acceptable in our community. It is not acceptable in our schools."

In a video posted on YouTube by bystanders of the altercation, three students can be seen kicking and punching one another in the halls of the high school as a small crowd of students gathers.

Several staff members can be seen rushing toward the students in an attempt to break up the fight. At least one staff member appears to be kicked in the face by one of the students as they try to stop the fight. Another staff member falls and slides as they rush toward the students.

The district made no statement to the condition of the students or staff in the letter.

Curtis did not directly reference the fight at Taconic High School in his letter to families, but did say that "barely 5 weeks into the school year, we have had fights in our secondary schools requiring the direct physical intervention of our staff, faculty, and administrators."

While reiterating that the district does not tolerate violence, hate speech or threats, Curtis added that students who engage in or incite fights will be dealt with "as severely as we are legally allowed."

The superintendent outlined a punishment system more severe than the one listed in the high school student handbooks. He said that students involved in fights at school "will be suspended for up to ten days, or if warranted, a long-term suspension of 45 or 60 days" and the district may contact Pittsfield police and file charges.

He added that any student who films a fight will receive up to five days of school suspension.

Fighting is considered a "level 3 behavior" in Taconic High School's student handbook as one of several "violent or dangerous behavior violations that seriously jeopardize school and classroom safety and order."

The 2021-2022 handbook states that offenses like fighting will result in either in-school or short-term out-of-school suspension of up to five days. Recording and distributing images of another person without their consent is level 3 behavior as well.