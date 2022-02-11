Taconic High School narrows down new mascot to final three. Which would you choose?

PITTSFIELD — Then there were three.

The identity of the new mascot for Taconic High School became one step clearer Wednesday, with the announcement that a group of 10 potential mascot names had been whittled to three options: the Rockets, the Thunder, or the Titans.

Taconic senior William Garrity, a member of the Taconic Mascot Committee and student representative to the Pittsfield School Committee, said that the search committee hopes to have a new mascot named by the end of March.

How the mascot will be selected from the Rockets, Thunder or Titans is being discussed by the search committee, Garrity said.

Garrity added that the final group of mascots was the top choices from a student survey in December. Students chose the potential mascots from a group that included Timberwolves, Astros, Rams, Stars, Lions, Tigers and Bears.

It has been almost a year-and-a-half since the School Committee decided to drop the Braves mascot from Taconic's identity. Committee members said the mascot did not honor Native Americans, as some community members have argued.

Since the committee vote, the mascot search committee has worked its way through 230 suggested names and icons and several rounds of community surveys.