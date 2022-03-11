Taconic High School announces its new nickname

PITTSFIELD — The Taconic High School new nickname and brand identity has landed — with a clap.
Taconic's teams, previously known as the Braves, will now be known as the Thunder, according to a statement released Friday by Pittsfield Public Schools.
After a long selection process, the school will now begin the process of developing logos and graphic designs to brand the school, team uniforms and other school products. Proposals will be developed and submitted from multiple sources — including the student body, according to the release.
Thunder was among three finalists as identified by the rebranding committee; the other two were the Rockets and the Titans.
The School Committee in 2020 voted unanimously to drop the Braves mascot from Taconic's identity. Committee members said the mascot did not honor Native Americans, as some community members have argued.
A mascot search committee worked its way through 230 suggested names and icons and several rounds of community surveys before deciding on Thunder. The new logo is expected to be unveiled sometime in the spring.
This story will be updated.