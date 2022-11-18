Taconic and Pittsfield high schools were dismissed early on Friday after some students and staff complained about fumes coming from the gym floors, which were being refinished.
The work was supposed to be done while school was out, according to an email from Pittsfield High School Principal Maggie Esko. The fumes became overwhelming for some students and staff, she said.
Classes were dismissed around 11:30 a.m.
Joseph Curtis, superintendent of the Pittsfield Public Schools, expects that the buildings will ready to resume classes on Monday as crews will be working over the weekend to air out each building.
If the schools are not ready to resume classes, PPS will message all families and staff on Sunday evening.