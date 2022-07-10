Tamarack Road, once a potholed wonder, now shows a smoother side in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A stretch of Tamarack Road once plagued with potholes is a smooth glide now for drivers, easing travel on a route that connects Bousquet Mountain Ski Area and the Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

Road crews began a resurfacing in late May, aimed at fixing existing potholes and recrowning the road to help prevent water from collecting on it. Much of the road damage could be traced to stress fractures from heavy traffic and water and ice causing gouges in the road.

Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales said the street still needs a final paving layer, likely to come in September or October. The Tamarack Road improvements are part of a larger project that will see multiple roads repaved around the city.

There will also be a project to improve the pedestrian crossing between the Bousquet Mountain Ski Area and Bousquet Sport, near where Dan Fox Drive meets with Tamarack Road.

Nancy Flynn, a farmer who lives on Tamarack Road, said she knew the road had to be fixed but wasn’t excited about traffic speeding up as a result. The speed limit on this stretch of Tamarack Road is about 40 miles per hour, she said, but many cars passing by are going faster.

Flynn, who runs a farm stand across the street from her house, said the paving hasn’t affected her business much. It might affect her ability to get to the stand, though.

“I don’t need a raceway [while I'm] crossing the street,” Flynn said.

In a prior interview with the Eagle, Morales noted that potholes had helped to slow traffic.

Liz Derosier, general manager for food services at the Bousquet Mountain Ski Area, said the paving made it much easier for her to get back and forth to work, as opposed to the riskier venture it was a few months ago.

“I don’t feel like I’m going to hit another car swerving or lose an axle going over one anymore,” Derosier said of those potholes.

Derosier said the paving was quick and didn’t affect drivers on the road much. Any minor headaches would have been worth the trouble, she said.

“Knowing how needed it was, it was very much worth any inconvenience from it,” she said.