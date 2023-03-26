Tanglewood is looking to fill over 275 jobs this summer

Boston Symphony Music Director Andris Nelsons will conduct at 11 performances by the orchestra and the Tanglewood Music Center players during the orchestra's 85th summer season at Tanglewood. The 2023 summer season includes the Tanglewood debut of legendary rocker Robert Plant, as well as performances by Alison Kraus, James Taylor, the Steve Miller Band, Train, Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, John Williams and more.