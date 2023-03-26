<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Tanglewood is looking to fill over 275 jobs this summer

This summer, Tanglewood is looking to fill more than 275 jobs.  

LENOX — Tanglewood is seeking to fill more than 275 open positions at the Boston Symphony’s summer home.

The seasonal jobs, which typically start in the middle and end of June and last through August, are hourly, with overtime pay for more than 40 hours a week, according to the BSO job posting. The pay ranges from $17.25 to $26 per hour.

As part of the state’s MassHire Department of Career Services job fair on Wednesday from noon to 2 at the Berkshire Innovation Center, the BSO will have representative there for interested applicants. The center is at 45 Woodlawn Ave. in Pittsfield.

High school and college students are invited to apply, as well as older adults, an announcement from the BSO stated.

Among the 22 job categories listed on the orchestra’s website:

Tanglewood seasonal grounds crew, parking attendant, box office representative, events set-up assistant, residence life supervisor and assistant for the Tanglewood Music Center academy for advanced students, artist assistant and administrative assistant for the TMC, internet technology support and volunteer coordinator.

Other open positions include: Front of house supervisors at the Koussevitzky Music Shed, cashiers and sales associates at the Glass House gift shop, retail supervisor, patron services representatives, lawn and wheelchair attendants, guides, and a summer press and public relations intern.

Information: bso.org/about/jobs/seasonal-jobs-at-tanglewood

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

