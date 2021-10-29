STOCKBRIDGE — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced a slate of offseason performances and other events in its Tanglewood Learning Institute at the Linde Center for Music and Learning. The four-building complex off Hawthorne Road opened in June 2019 as the first heated, year-round venue on the grounds of the orchestra’s summer festival.
The schedule from November to April includes four Sunday afternoon chamber music programs performed by BSO musicians and guest artists.
In addition, at 11 a.m. Nov. 20, the learning institute will co-host with Boston public radio station WBUR the taping of a “BSO Concert for Very Young People,” an episode of the children’s podcast “Circle Round.” Adapting folk tales into radio plays, it features BSO musicians performing with Berkshire-based actor Karen Allen (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), as well as Megan Boone, Scott Cohen, Marielle Heller and Peter Riegert.
Admission to the taping is free, but tickets are required and are available at tinyurl.com/42vvtamm.
The Sunday concerts, all at 3 p.m., include:
• Nov. 14: Members of the Calyx Trio perform music by Beethoven, and a world premiere by James Lee III.
• Dec. 12: Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, who grew up in Pittsfield, BSO Principal Bass Edwin Barker, and pianist Anna Polonsky perform music by Shostakovich, Weinberg, Penderecki and Andrea Clearfield.
• March 13: BSO violinists Victor Romanul and Xin Ding, BSO violist Daniel Getz, BSO cellist Mickey Katz, and pianist Randall Hodgkinson play music by Jessie Montgomery, Shostakovich and Sibelius.
• April 10: Members of the BSO bass section, harpist Charles Overton, tenor Eric Carey and BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Rakitina perform works by Bartok, Britten and several contemporary composers.
Detailed program information about the Sunday performances, and tickets at $20 for general admission and $10 for those 17 and younger, are available at tli.org. Program videos and concert streams will be available on demand later in the season at bso.org/bso-now.
Proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry to performances and concert activities at the Linde Center. A negative COVID-19 test either must be a PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours or an antigen test taken within the previous 24 hours.
Proof of a negative test can be in the form of a photo or email of negative test results from a clinic, testing center or medical professional, or a time-stamped photo of an at-home test. Options for proof of vaccination include showing a vaccination card, a photo of the card, or a digital vaccine record.
Consistent with Tri-Town Health Department’s guidance for indoor activities in Stockbridge, Lee and Lenox, mask-wearing also is required. Any necessary updates to pandemic protocols will be posted at bso.org/safety.