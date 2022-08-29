Here's why Tasers failed to change the outcome in the shooting of Miguel Estrella

PITTSFIELD — On March 25, two Pittsfield police officers responded to a mental health call for 22-year-old Miguel Estrella. When the call ended, Estrella was dead — killed by Officer Nicholas Sondrini.

Why Pittsfield police were unable to successfully use less-than-lethal means to de-escalate the call remains unanswered after a close reading of both the recently released report by the department’s force investigation team and evidence and information provided by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The report compiled by the force investigation team — released last week in response to a records request by The Berkshire Eagle — dedicates five pages to a detailed analysis of the officers’ use of department-issued Tasers.

The Tasers, just one of several less-lethal response tools available to officers that night, were deployed twice by Officer Chris Coffey and once by Sondrini.

In recent years, the department has received federal grant dollars to purchase Tasers and BolaWraps — in an effort to increase the likelihood that officers respond to high-risk situations with less-lethal measures.

Through a close reading of the FIT report; transcripts of interviews between the Massachusetts State Police and Sondrini and Coffey, made available by the DA’s office; and a reading of the publicly available version of the department’s policies, a picture emerges of what went wrong with these less-lethal options.

That night

When officers were dispatched to 279 Onota St. around 9:50 p.m. March 25, they found Estrella and his girlfriend by a car outside their apartment building. In that interaction, the officers called EMTs to evaluate a cut on Estrella’s face.

When Estrella declined medical attention and the EMTs left, the officers left the scene, about 20 minutes after encountering Estrella.

But about 10 minutes later, Coffey was called back to Onota Street, informed by dispatch that police had received a call from someone saying Estrella’s mental condition had worsened and he was “making statements.”

In interviews with state police four days after the shooting, Coffey said that when he returned to the scene — about 10:15 p.m. — he saw Estrella and Estrella’s girlfriend standing together in what Coffey thought was a pushing match. He also saw Estrella holding a “large knife.”

Coffey told investigators that as he got out of his cruiser, he “immediately drew my Taser and started giving him commands to drop the knife.”

Coffey admitted to investigators that in doing so, he broke from his training. He said that officers are trained on a use of force policy that dictates how they should respond given the presence of different elements, like a weapon or the demeanor of the person they’re engaging with.

“The knife and the use of force diagram would be met with lethal force, which means that a firearm would be the most acceptable, would be the answer to this situation,” Coffey told investigators.

The officer said he went against his training and pulled out the Taser because he felt he had established “a rapport” with Estrella in the first call and “Sondrini was a few seconds behind.”

Sondrini told investigators he arrived 10 to 15 seconds after Coffey, after being delayed by traffic. He drew his department-issued gun when he got out of his cruiser and saw Coffey facing Estrella with his Taser.

“I saw the knife and we train, I mean, a knife can be a dangerous, a deadly weapon, and we train with less lethal options,” Sondrini told investigators. “[We] want somebody to have what we call lethal coverage in case the less lethal option fails. So, I had my handgun drawn because he had his Taser drawn.”

Sondrini was well-versed on what was required by department protocols for both a use of force and less-lethal use of force situation.

In his interview with state police, he said he was “in the middle” of training to be a firearms instructor and “less lethal instructor.” Sondrini said that while the “instructor development” portion of his training had been delayed because of the pandemic, he’d completed the “hands on portions” and “classroom portions” of the training.

Coffey said Estrella and his girlfriend moved toward him and further into the street. He said he pulled Estrella’s girlfriend behind him and then deployed his Taser.

The officer said that with this first deployment, he got “minor pain compliance” and noticed that Estrella tensed and his arms shook. But the officer said he didn’t get the “full muscle lock up I was hoping for.” That response would have allowed him to take the knife from Estrella and immobilize him.

Sondrini said he could see the silver probes from Coffey’s Taser on Estrella’s black shirt, but could tell from Estrella’s response that something hadn’t worked right.

Sondrini told investigators that Estrella crouched over and tried to pull one of the probes out, at which point Sondrini holstered his gun and switched to his own Taser.

Sondrini said that with Coffey’s Taser still actively sending out an electric signal, he fired his own Taser at Estrella. He said he wasn’t sure if the probes hit Estrella, but it had no effect.

Seeing that Sondrini’s Taser deployment also had no effect on Estrella, Coffey told investigators he triggered another round of electricity through his Taser — again to no effect.

At this point, both officers said they switched to their handguns, all the while backing up. Estrella’s girlfriend was next to Coffey, with Estrella in front of them.

Sondrini said that as they neared the middle of Onota Street, Coffey briefly spoke with Estrella. Sondrini told investigators he thought he had a moment to attempt another Taser deployment, but realized that in switching between his Taser and his gun, he had dropped the Taser.

Backed up against active traffic, Sondrini said the distance between himself and Estrella was a couple of feet; he fired two shots from his gun — hitting Estrella twice in the chest. Estrella was transported to BMC and died of his wounds.

The Pittsfield Police Department did not respond to a question Monday about what it learned from the investigation into the use of Tasers in the call to Estrella’s address.

A closer look

In the resulting investigation into the shooting, the Pittsfield Police Department assigned one officer to do an analysis on the Tasers used that night. Officer Nicole Gaynor said she arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m. — about three hours after the shooting.

She said rain and the presence of state investigators had likely altered the position of some of the evidence, like the small confetti-like tags that are expelled with every Taser deployment.

Gaynor wrote in a report on the Tasers that from the evidence she reviewed — the position of Taser wires, data downloaded from the Tasers themselves and images of a Taser plug on Estrella’s body — that she could conclude that only one of Coffey’s Taser plugs had landed on Estrella.

The attempts by Sondrini to use his Taser missed Estrella. Coffey’s second round of electricity ended early — only one second into a possible five-second cycle — after the Taser’s safety was re-engaged.

The result?

It appears that the full force of the less-than-lethal tools the police department has to stop a person in their tracks was never truly used on Estrella.

Sondrini told investigators in his interview that he thought he had called for backup more often before he shot Estrella, hoping other officers would respond with less-lethal equipment.

“I just wanted more people and equipment and I don’t know, we have a ton of options in our department, we’re really lucky,” he said. “We have so much training, we have so much equipment that we get to bring on line and I just wanted somebody there with it so we could try. Anything to stop this.”