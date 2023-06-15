A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region.

DALTON — A Jewish middle school teacher has resigned and is planning on moving out of the Berkshires after he says a student harassed him with antisemitic remarks and a hand-drawn picture.
Morrison Robblee, who taught social studies at Nessacus Regional Middle School, told The Eagle the student began harassing him after he made it known to his students that he was Jewish. He did this during his first year at the school, as he became more comfortable with them.
The student, 12, a sixth grader, is facing a misdemeanor charge of criminal harassment. The Eagle is not identifying him because he is a minor.
The Dalton Police Department filed the charge on Tuesday in Pittsfield Juvenile Court. Pending a show-cause hearing, it’s up to the court’s clerk magistrate to decide if it will move forward.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office also was forwarded details on the case by the Dalton police. In a statement, a spokesperson for the office said its members were working with the Anti-Defamation League to determine how to prevent such incidents in the future.
The harassment started with insults in February, Robblee said, then graduated to jokes about the Holocaust, gas chambers and other aspects of Nazi Germany in his class.
It came to a head in April. Robblee, 25, showed up to class during Passover wearing a kippah — a cap worn by some observant Jews. The student made hateful comments about it, and Robblee wrote him up and sent him to detention.
A few days later, Robblee said the student handed him several drafts of a drawing that showed Adolf Hitler standing over a dead Jewish person, with heading along the top: “Sorry, Jew.” The student called it an apology letter.
“He really wanted to get his point home,” Robblee said.
The student was suspended and removed from Robblee’s class as a result, but he says the harassment continued in the school’s hallways. He also received emails from the student with insults about his teaching.
Robblee filed a union grievance in May for an unsafe working environment and took the drawing and printouts of the emails to police, resulting in the charge brought to juvenile court.
In a letter to administrators of the Central Berkshire Regional School District, Robblee wrote that without the proper steps, the student would “further be at risk of a deeper radicalization of hate, one which will lead to violence.”
“I am not bothered by the ignorant comments of a child,” Robblee wrote in a statement to be read aloud at the student’s reentry meeting after the suspension, which he claims he was not invited to. “I am bothered that, without proper intervention, this hate will continue to fester.”
Robblee quit his job in May after he was placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct. The allegations included making a face at the student who he says harassed and swore at him in the hallway. Robblee admitted to making the face, in a moment of frustration.
He was also accused of speaking about the student in front of other children at the school. He denies that allegation.
Robblee said that he would have been able to return to the school, with a verbal reprimand not to make faces at the student, but he chose to resign instead, feeling that his concerns had not been heard by the administrators. The district, however, says an investigation into Robblee’s conduct is still open.
“I slid my keys across the table and said there’s absolutely no way I’m coming back to work in this school,” Robblee said
Leslie Blake-Davis, the district’s superintendent, did not go into specifics on the incidents for confidentiality reasons.
However, she said the district has a process for handling incidents of hate or bias. It begins with an emergency removal of a student from a classroom for a due process investigation — educational services are still provided during this time.
Then, the district either introduces “accountable consequences,” such as detention or suspensions, or “restorative interventions,” such as anti-bias training.
Parents are notified if action is taken, and the district will contact law enforcement if the need arises.
A reentry meeting is held with parents, educators, mental health professionals and counselors before a student is able to return to school.
Educators are also offered support if they are dealing with incidents of hate.
Blake-Davis said the district is also working to bring the No Place For Hate Club, a student-led initiative at Wahconah Regional High School, to Nessacus.
“One of the things we found as a district that’s really empowering is to make sure we’re involving student voice and student leadership in this work that we do,” Blake-Davis said. “We set up the foundation with the middle school for this curriculum.”