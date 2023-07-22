TEDx Berkshires comes to the Berkshire Innovation Center for the first time, drawing hundreds

Pittsfield — The Berkshire Innovation Center had one of its largest events since its inception in 2019 on Saturday when it hosted TEDx Berkshires for the first time, a beloved speaking series that has become a marquee affair.
The series began in 2010 in front of a small audience at the Winthrop Estate in Lenox. It attracted hundreds to the BIC on Saturday for a festival-style setting. Beyond a set of a high-profile speakers, Saturday’s proceedings included local food, an outdoor tent and screens broadcasting the talks throughout.
Ethan and Jamie Berg, along with Mark Liponis, started producing the series in 2010. TEDx came to the BIC in part due to Giovanna Fessenden of Lenox. Fessenden, a local intellectual property technology attorney, has been co-producing TEDx Berkshires at the behest of Ethan Berg for the past several years. Fessenden joined the BIC’s Board of Directors in 2021, and she and Berg felt the BIC was a natural fit for the talk series.
"We're here to help provide access for innovation, to provide resources for businesses, we're here to create," Fessenden told The Eagle Saturday. "With TEDx, it's a similar organization that brings together real life problems with technology and solving environmental problems ... It's a symbiotic relationship."
Stephen Boyd, the CEO of Boyd Biomedical in Lee, and chair of the BIC’s board of directors, hosted and partnered in producing this year’s event.
Close to 200 people came to the BIC on Saturday. The majority of attendees watched the speakers in a tent outside via broadcast. The main stage was a small room with about 50 people — including the event organizers — taking in the presenters.
Politicians, academics, entrepreneurs and people in tech and other fields comprised Saturday’s lineup. One of the most well-known was former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Pittsfield native who represented Berkshire County for a decade. Downing is the vice president of public affairs at The Engine, a venture fund and public benefit corporation started at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Downing took the audience through his career in terms of his experience battling climate change and in trying to increase access to clean energy. He championed a “stubborn optimism among folks who work on climate,” despite a series of defeats to the environmental movement.
Downing recalled that soon after he took office, “electric rates in the region had spiked, leading to the closure of several paper factories that employed individuals for generations.” Instead of opting for the “easy solution” of “building a pipeline,” he said he focused on building up solar and other clean energy in the interest of next generations.
Now, Downing’s work at The Engine looks to commercialize clean, green technology. While he acknowledged there’s a lot of work to do within the climate movement, he’s hopeful because of the stubborn optimists he’s witnessed in the field.
Sienna Leis, a venture development manager at the state’s venture capital arm, MassVentures, Leis spoke to how “the fourth industrial revolution” has impacted what it means to be a child in today’s society, and how to better prepare children for the future.
Leis pointed out that she’d been to the BIC many times in the past six months and feels it’s important for the region. Her talk, aptly titled “Why Ask Mom When I Have Google?” focused on the challenges of ethically raising children in the age of technology.
“I didn’t want to be reliant on technology, but I wanted to be able to lean in,” Leis said. “I’m not teaching my son to compete against ChatGPT, instead I’m teaching him to guide ChatGPT, which is why values become so important.”
Leis highlighted ethical considerations when dealing with artificial intelligence, surveillance and genetic engineering.
TEDx Talks are locally-produced versions of TED Talks that are "fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis," according to Ted.com. TED Talks, on the other hand, are intended for a global audience.
Boyd, Fessenden and Sosne all said they hope TEDx Berkshires is held at the BIC in the future.
"We're now having multiple viewing stations, so being able to take technology and to use it to better disseminate information is another good reason to have TEDx Berkshires here at the BIC," Boyd told The Eagle Saturday.